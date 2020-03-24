Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput to Malaika Arora's gym look: Fans miss regularly spotted stars amid COVID 19 crisis

1 / 9

Fans miss these regularly spotted stars amid Coronavirus crisis

As the Coronavirus outbreak hits the country, almost all the important industries in the country slow down. Even Bollywood has faced the thunder and major shoots of movies and releases have been postponed or stopped temporarily due to the epidemic. During this self-quarantine period, a lot of celebrities have posted videos and photos of what they are up to during this lockdown period. One of the actresses in Bollywood who has always given us goals with her style sense especially her regular gym and yoga looks, Malaika Arora gave us a sneak peek into her cooking skills when she made a veg curry for her soul. The same goes for one of the most regular celeb who is spotted in the city, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who is usually out for her shoots, events or with her adorable son Taimur Ali Khan for his playdates. Today have a look at these regularly spotted celebrities we are completely missing this quarantine period.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani