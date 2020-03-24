Coronavirus updates
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput to Malaika Arora's gym look: Fans miss regularly spotted stars amid COVID 19 crisis

As celebrities stay indoors due to the self quarantine period, have a look at these regularly spotted celebrities we really miss and why so!
5792 reads Mumbai Updated: March 24, 2020 01:10 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Fans miss these regularly spotted stars amid Coronavirus crisis

    As the Coronavirus outbreak hits the country, almost all the important industries in the country slow down. Even Bollywood has faced the thunder and major shoots of movies and releases have been postponed or stopped temporarily due to the epidemic. During this self-quarantine period, a lot of celebrities have posted videos and photos of what they are up to during this lockdown period. One of the actresses in Bollywood who has always given us goals with her style sense especially her regular gym and yoga looks, Malaika Arora gave us a sneak peek into her cooking skills when she made a veg curry for her soul. The same goes for one of the most regular celeb who is spotted in the city, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who is usually out for her shoots, events or with her adorable son Taimur Ali Khan for his playdates. Today have a look at these regularly spotted celebrities we are completely missing this quarantine period.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Taimur Ali Khan and his regular playdates in the city

    One of the most adorable star kid would step out regularly for horse rides, playdates and would even bless our feed with his pretty smile as he visits his parents on their sets.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Malaika Arora and her stunning workout looks

    Being a fitness enthusiast the diva would often be spotted in the morning for her yoga or workout in her fashionable athleisure in the city.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

  • 4 / 9
    Kareena Kapoor Khan and her uber cool style

    Setting trends for twenty years now, the diva is often spotted with her friends, for her shoots, with her son or for her workout in the city. She is one of the most successful actresses of the country and never fails to surprise us with her fashion choices.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Anushka Sharma stunning airport looks

    Anushka Sharma's style choices for her airport looks always received a thumbs up for their minimalistic characteristics and she loves to spend her time exploring new places with her husband Virat Kohli and would often travel to visit her cricketer husband during his tournaments around the world.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 9
    Janhvi Kapoor and her gyms looks

    Janhvi who never misses her workout would bless our feed with her trendy gym looks and we are missing them now.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    Sara Ali Khan's beautiful no makeup pictures post gym

    Sara Ali Khan's simple beauty looks whenever she stepped out of her home made headlines as the actress was always so down to her with the way she looked so pretty also how she greeted the media and addressed her fans.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Gym looks

    The actor and his wife already give us couple goals with their social media but what made headlines were pictures of the two celebs post their workout sessions.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    Ranveer Singh and his bold fashion choices

    The actor who has the courage to try different things with his looks. We miss him surprising us with his fashionable looks whenever he stepped out of his home.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

