Shahid Kapoor to Ranveer Singh: Bollywood celebs who own luxury cars

Bollywood actors are considered the closest thing to royalty. Not only do people love their films, but fans are also mesmerised by their luxury lifestyle. Their glamour aspires to a sense of fascination among those who adore and love everything about Bollywood celebs. And that somehow makes sense as they have the best houses, clothes and cars. Speaking of which, B-town stars love to make a grand entry. And what's better than making an entry on the red carpet in a big fancy car. Here's a look at Bollywood celebrities who own luxurious cars.
Photo Credit : The House Of Pixels/Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
The King Khan of Bollywood owns the most expensive car among the B-town celebs and its price will certainly leave you in shock. He owns an amazing car collection of the world's top-class cars out of which Bugatti Veyron, which cost around Rs 12 crore is the most expensive one.
Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
The actor recently brought home a swanky new car and set the internet on fire. Shahid's brand new black Mercedes Maybach is reportedly worth Rs 22.79 crore.
Big-B is ruling the Bollywood film industry for the past fifty years and his swag hasn't faded even a bit. Out of his luxurious car collection, the Mercedes Benz S600 of Rs 10.5 crore is the most expensive car owned by him.
Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram
The actor gained huge popularity and success with his spectacular acting and quirky style. Today he is ruling the film industry and is the brand ambassador of several renowned brands. Aston Martin which is worth Rs 3.29 crore is the most extensive car that he gifted himself on his 32nd birthday.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Akshay is famous for giving back-to-back hits and his luxury lifestyle and strict schedule is just inspiration for young actors. He owns several luxurious cars among which his Rolls Royce Phantom worth Rs 8 crore is the most expensive one.
Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar's Instagram