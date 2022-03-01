Shahid Kapoor to Ranveer Singh: Bollywood celebs who own luxury cars

1 / 6

Bollywood celebs who own luxury cars

Bollywood actors are considered the closest thing to royalty. Not only do people love their films, but fans are also mesmerised by their luxury lifestyle. Their glamour aspires to a sense of fascination among those who adore and love everything about Bollywood celebs. And that somehow makes sense as they have the best houses, clothes and cars. Speaking of which, B-town stars love to make a grand entry. And what's better than making an entry on the red carpet in a big fancy car. Here's a look at Bollywood celebrities who own luxurious cars.

Photo Credit : The House Of Pixels/Shahid Kapoor's Instagram