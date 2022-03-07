Shahid Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan: 5 Cute pictures of celebrity dads with their kids

Published on Mar 07, 2022 05:48 PM IST   |  1.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Courtesy fathers of Bollywood

    Courtesy fathers of Bollywood

    Fathers can be tough to talk to and be fun at the same time. Being a father is not an easy job when you are the backbone of the family and have several responsibilities. With all the importance given to mothers, the role of a father can be surpassed most of the time. Also, the most underrated yet coolest relation is of a father and child as their love is inseparable. Here's a look at some cool and cute pictures of Bollywood dads with their kids.

    Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor

    The father-son duo set the internet on fire twinning in a black kurta and white pyjama with daddy Shahid half-kneeling on the grass and holding his son close to him.

    Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Virat Kohli

    Virat Kohli

    In the click, Virat can be seen holding Vamika and giving her a warm hug. The little munchkin Vamika can be seen donning a pink and peach striped dress with pink boots.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Saif Ali Khan

    Saif Ali Khan

    Kareena shared this adorable picture of Saif Ali Khan playing with Jeh as the little one lay on a mat surrounded by his stuffed toys.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Kunal Kemmu

    Kunal Kemmu

    In the click, little munchkin Inaaya can be seen nestled in Kunal's arms as the two scream out loud.

    Photo Credit : Kunal Kemmu Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan

    This is the coolest father soon duo in Bollywood. In the picture, Shah Rukh and AbRam can be seen chilling together.

    Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram