Shahid Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan: 5 Cute pictures of celebrity dads with their kids

Fathers can be tough to talk to and be fun at the same time. Being a father is not an easy job when you are the backbone of the family and have several responsibilities. With all the importance given to mothers, the role of a father can be surpassed most of the time. Also, the most underrated yet coolest relation is of a father and child as their love is inseparable. Here's a look at some cool and cute pictures of Bollywood dads with their kids.
Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
The father-son duo set the internet on fire twinning in a black kurta and white pyjama with daddy Shahid half-kneeling on the grass and holding his son close to him.
In the click, Virat can be seen holding Vamika and giving her a warm hug. The little munchkin Vamika can be seen donning a pink and peach striped dress with pink boots.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
Kareena shared this adorable picture of Saif Ali Khan playing with Jeh as the little one lay on a mat surrounded by his stuffed toys.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
In the click, little munchkin Inaaya can be seen nestled in Kunal's arms as the two scream out loud.
Photo Credit : Kunal Kemmu Instagram
This is the coolest father soon duo in Bollywood. In the picture, Shah Rukh and AbRam can be seen chilling together.
Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram