Shahid Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan: 5 Cute pictures of celebrity dads with their kids

1 / 6

Courtesy fathers of Bollywood

Fathers can be tough to talk to and be fun at the same time. Being a father is not an easy job when you are the backbone of the family and have several responsibilities. With all the importance given to mothers, the role of a father can be surpassed most of the time. Also, the most underrated yet coolest relation is of a father and child as their love is inseparable. Here's a look at some cool and cute pictures of Bollywood dads with their kids.

Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor's Instagram