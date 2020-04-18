Shahid Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan: When Bollywood actors praised their better halves on Koffee with Karan

1 / 6

When Bollywood actors couldn't help but brag about their talented wives

For every new season, Koffee for Karan has always amazed us with its guest list and the show-related controversies. For its seventh season soon it will be back for legendary filmmaker and producer Karan Johar hosting the controversial talk show. The manner in which Karan brings out the hidden side of celebrities on his talk show is a talent that even stars find difficult to resist. The filmmaker who himself knows many of the stars he invites on his show personally. There were times when the host of the show, Karan himself was in a turmoil of emotions due to some things celebs shared and left him spellbound. Koffee with Karan hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar is considered as the most popular chat show in India. For starters, last season Kartik Aaryan opened up about how he struggled to make it to auditions during his college days. His rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan opened up about her relationship with her step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and life after her parents divorce.Sara Ali Khan opened up about her parent's separation and her relationship with step-mom and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. On her debut appearance in the chat show Koffee with Karan, Sara spoke about how her father and actor Saif Ali Khan made everyone in the family comfortable about Kareena and Sara said she is happy now that instead of one unhappy home she has two happy homes. Janhvi Kapoor shared how after her mom legend Sridevi's death her father was a whole new person and how Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor her stepbrother and sister were pillars of strength during the difficult phase Janhvi and Khushi were going through. Shahid opened up how his mother Neelima Azeem wasn't planning of having a second child even after her second marriage to actor Rajesh Khattar. It was Shahid's wish to have a sibling. Amongst all these interesting and unpredictable moments, there have been times when actors themselves have been taken off guard when Karan revealed certain things on the show. Sara Ali Khan was surprised last season when she learned that her youngest brother Taimur Ali Khan's photos have the highest rate card in Bollywood. Actor Vicky Kaushal was surprised to know about an interesting statement made on him by none other than actress Katrina Kaif. Similarly, there were superstars who revealed things about their married life on the couch. There were even times when some of the biggest stars in the industry couldn't help but share how wonderful and sorted their better halved have made their life. Today take a look at few actors who praised their better halves on the national television.

Photo Credit : Youtube