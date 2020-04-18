Home
/
Photos
/
Shahid Kapoor
/
Shahid Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan: When Bollywood actors praised their better halves on Koffee with Karan

Shahid Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan: When Bollywood actors praised their better halves on Koffee with Karan

Some throwback moments when Bollywood actors couldn't help but praise their partners on the infamous show Koffee with Karan and shared some aspects of their personal life as well.
1086 reads Mumbai Updated: April 18, 2020 08:00 am
  • 1 / 6
    When Bollywood actors couldn't help but brag about their talented wives

    When Bollywood actors couldn't help but brag about their talented wives

    For every new season, Koffee for Karan has always amazed us with its guest list and the show-related controversies. For its seventh season soon it will be back for legendary filmmaker and producer Karan Johar hosting the controversial talk show. The manner in which Karan brings out the hidden side of celebrities on his talk show is a talent that even stars find difficult to resist. The filmmaker who himself knows many of the stars he invites on his show personally. There were times when the host of the show, Karan himself was in a turmoil of emotions due to some things celebs shared and left him spellbound. Koffee with Karan hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar is considered as the most popular chat show in India. For starters, last season Kartik Aaryan opened up about how he struggled to make it to auditions during his college days. His rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan opened up about her relationship with her step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and life after her parents divorce.Sara Ali Khan opened up about her parent's separation and her relationship with step-mom and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. On her debut appearance in the chat show Koffee with Karan, Sara spoke about how her father and actor Saif Ali Khan made everyone in the family comfortable about Kareena and Sara said she is happy now that instead of one unhappy home she has two happy homes. Janhvi Kapoor shared how after her mom legend Sridevi's death her father was a whole new person and how Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor her stepbrother and sister were pillars of strength during the difficult phase Janhvi and Khushi were going through. Shahid opened up how his mother Neelima Azeem wasn't planning of having a second child even after her second marriage to actor Rajesh Khattar. It was Shahid's wish to have a sibling. Amongst all these interesting and unpredictable moments, there have been times when actors themselves have been taken off guard when Karan revealed certain things on the show. Sara Ali Khan was surprised last season when she learned that her youngest brother Taimur Ali Khan's photos have the highest rate card in Bollywood. Actor Vicky Kaushal was surprised to know about an interesting statement made on him by none other than actress Katrina Kaif. Similarly, there were superstars who revealed things about their married life on the couch. There were even times when some of the biggest stars in the industry couldn't help but share how wonderful and sorted their better halved have made their life. Today take a look at few actors who praised their better halves on the national television.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 6
    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan

    SRK shared that he never expected Gauri to be this good with kids as he had known Gauri for years even as a young adult and knew she was not a very 'lovey duvey' person. SRK added that Gauri is that mother which is needed when my kids have a father like me to keep them grounded, Shah Rukh also added that although a lot of things have changed and even I have, Gauri has always been very simple, grounded and has the same "middle class" values like before.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 6
    Aamir Khan

    Aamir Khan

    Aamir Khan shared" I am starting to lighten up as a person since the moment Kiran came into my life because her coming into my life has kind of brightened my whole life. Her energy has been infectious." about his wife director Kiran Rao.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 6
    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor shared how it was an arranged set up for Mira and Shahid. The two met through family and both the families follow the same path. Mira added, "Our path and faith is very important to us. So we both respect that and each other. That's what makes us get along." "I fell in love with her when she got pregnant. That is when you and I become us. It brings you closer in a special way" after their love post-Mira's pregnancy and also added " She makes me feel uneducated and underqualified all the time"

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 6
    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay made a huge gesture on the show as he sings for his wife and slow dances with her as the latter is finally at a loss for words. Akki added how she has been a driving force for him in his career as she disagreed to have a second child if he did not change his choice of movies he was working in are sensible.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 6
    Saif Ali Khan

    Saif Ali Khan

    Saif Ali Khan shared how Kareena and Saif both accepted our past and we are really happy with each other. Saif shared in two different seasons that how Kareena is a wonderful person and his children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim have accepted her and everyone if just comfortable in their own zone.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Deepika Padukone: From Christian Louboutin to Chanel, take a look at the actress’ envious shoe collection
Deepika Padukone: From Christian Louboutin to Chanel, take a look at the actress’ envious shoe collection
BTS: 10 Selfies of Golden Maknae Jungkook that will make every ARMY member\'s heart skip a beat
BTS: 10 Selfies of Golden Maknae Jungkook that will make every ARMY member's heart skip a beat
Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó\'s photos captured by her actor boyfriend Chino Darín will leave you mesmerised
Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó's photos captured by her actor boyfriend Chino Darín will leave you mesmerised
Hansika Motwani: 5 Times the actress experimented with floral outfits and gave us style goals
Hansika Motwani: 5 Times the actress experimented with floral outfits and gave us style goals
Four More Shots Please 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan\'s girl gang has numerous similarities with the series
Four More Shots Please 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan's girl gang has numerous similarities with the series
Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: You must have stalked these celebs but definitely missed their Instagram bio
Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: You must have stalked these celebs but definitely missed their Instagram bio

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement