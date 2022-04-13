Shahid Kapoor to Siddhant Chaturvedi; 5 actors who aced the printed shirt trend

1 / 6

Actors who love to sport printed shirts

Printed shirts are frequently used to create a bold statement. Men are often seen wearing patterned shirts to events, parties, drives, and even during the humid summers to combat the heat, as they are the greatest method to find a medium ground between style and comfort. You'll look amazing and you'll feel amazing. What more do you want? It seems the men of tinsel town are aware of this amazing hack and use it often to bless their admirers. A printed shirt can make any casual outfit look amazing. Here are 5 famous Bollywood actors that have not only nailed the patterned shirt trend, but are also making us feel compelled to add one to our wardrobe if we don't already have one. Oh, and if you don’t want to buy one, here is a small tip: Pester your boyfriend to buy one and then steal it from him. Let’s be honest: Men’s sections always some amazing pieces and printed shirts easily take the crown! Enjoy these pictures of our Bollywood hotties in fashionable printed shirts and thank us later!

Photo Credit : Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram