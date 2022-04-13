Shahid Kapoor to Siddhant Chaturvedi; 5 actors who aced the printed shirt trend

Printed shirts are frequently used to create a bold statement. Men are often seen wearing patterned shirts to events, parties, drives, and even during the humid summers to combat the heat, as they are the greatest method to find a medium ground between style and comfort. You'll look amazing and you'll feel amazing. What more do you want? It seems the men of tinsel town are aware of this amazing hack and use it often to bless their admirers. A printed shirt can make any casual outfit look amazing. Here are 5 famous Bollywood actors that have not only nailed the patterned shirt trend, but are also making us feel compelled to add one to our wardrobe if we don't already have one. Oh, and if you don’t want to buy one, here is a small tip: Pester your boyfriend to buy one and then steal it from him. Let’s be honest: Men’s sections always some amazing pieces and printed shirts easily take the crown! Enjoy these pictures of our Bollywood hotties in fashionable printed shirts and thank us later!
Photo Credit : Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra’s growing popularity speaks for his immense talent. In this picture, he is seen sporting a well-fitted floral shirt with green leaf prints all over. Well, this is a must-have printed shirt for when one makes a plan to go to Goa with friends.
Photo Credit : Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Shahid Kapoor is a fashion icon. He never shies from making a bold statement. In this picture, he looks dapper in a blue and white printed shirt with a printed pant.
Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Aah, Siddhant Chaturvedi is just too gorgeous and he knows it. Here, Sid is spotted wearing an oversized relaxed fit printed shirt with randomized design adding appeal to his swag. It is a lovely and refreshing print with a mashup of colors.
Photo Credit : Siddhant Chaturvedi
Ishaan Khatter is just too pleasing for our eyes. Here, he is seen sporting a colorful printed dye shirt with white shorts and a neck chain. This outfit could be the perfect one for our summer shade wardrobe.
Photo Credit : Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Aadar Jain is a sucker for beaches and loves a good vacay at the Maldives. On one of his trips, he was seen wearing a black and white printed shirt with off-white jogger pants, giving us the major tropical vibes.
Photo Credit : Aadar Jain Instagram
