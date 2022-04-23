Shahid Kapoor is a versatile actor & these 5 roles are proof; PICS

Shahid Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood with the 2003 film Ishq Vishk. Although the romantic comedy was a sleeper hit, Shahid’s chocolate boy looks and charm made him an overnight sensation. In his almost two-decade-long career, the actor has featured in several films across genres and has proved his acting prowess on the silver screen time and again. Shahid’s choices in films and roles have enabled him to unleash his true potential and showcase his range as an actor. A look into his filmography shows that the actor has gotten into the shoes of various characters with finesse. From a chocolate boy and romantic hero in films like Jab We Met, to an aggressive, and possessive one in Kabir Singh, to a drug addict rockstar in Udta Punjab, the tonality of his characters are significantly different from each other. Here are 5 roles which perfectly prove that Shahid Kapoor is a versatile actor par excellence.
Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor/ Mayank Mudnaney/ Instagram
Kabir Singh, which released in 2019, remains one of Shahid’s best acts onscreen. He played the role of a surgeon who goes into a spiral of alcohol and aggression after his serious relationship abruptly comes to an end.
Photo Credit : T-Series/ YouTube
In Udta Punjab, Shahid was seen in the shoes of a wealthy rockstar, who finds himself trapped in a labyrinth of drug abuse.
Photo Credit : BalajiMotionPictures/ YouTube
Shahid’s role in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met took his success, and popularity notches higher as he delivered a charming performance as a restrained, heartbroken lover who goes through a transformation after he meets the lively Geet, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Shahid Kapoor’s performance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider is another one of his career-best. The actor is seen playing a young man named Haider who sets out to avenge his father’s possible death after he goes missing in conflict-ridden Kashmir.
Photo Credit : Movieclips Indie/ YouTube
Playing a noble king in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat was quite different for Shahid. But the actor did it with finesse and full commitment.
Photo Credit : Viacom18Studios/ YouTube
