Take notes of how to ace this favourite Bollywood style mantra

Shahid Kapoor penned down the sweetest note for his beloved wife Mira Rajput who celebrated her birthday recently. The couple, who has been married for five years, never fail to shell out major couple goals. He shared a beautiful picture of the birthday girl on Instagram wherein she was seen posing in a multi-colour one shoulder attire and she was looking every inch of a fashionista. In the caption, Shahid showered love on Mira and spoke about how lucky he is to have him. He wrote, “Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life” followed by a heart emoticon. Mira Rajput often shares mesmerising pictures of hubby Shahid Kapoor along with their kids. Mira Rajput previously shared a stylish photo of herself on her Instagram account. Shahid Kapoor never fails to impress fans with his experimental roles. Last year, his movie Kabir Singh, grossed more than Rs 350 crores despite receiving criticism. The movie marked its first year since release in June this year. The film's songs and the actors' performances were highly appreciated. We saw Shahid Kapoor in an extremely new avatar where he is played the die-hard lover. Shahid is a dutiful husband, brother and father for sure and he has the best choices in terms of style. Today take a look at these stunning checkered prints donned by the actor and several other handsome stars of Bollywood.

Photo Credit : Instagram