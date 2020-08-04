/
/
/
Shahid Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal: Hairstyles of stars for their onscreen roles which caused an internet meltdown
Shahid Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal: Hairstyles of stars for their onscreen roles which caused an internet meltdown
Shahid Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal, these looks donned by Bollywood male actors for their on screen roles surprised fans and broke the internet.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
7386 reads
Mumbai
Updated: August 4, 2020 11:21 am
-
1 / 7
-
2 / 7
-
3 / 7
-
4 / 7
-
5 / 7
-
6 / 7
-
7 / 7