Shahid Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal: Hairstyles of stars for their onscreen roles which caused an internet meltdown

Bollywood actor's on screen experimental hairstyles

Shahid Kapoor never fails to impress us with his experimental roles. Last year his movie Kabir Singh, grossed more than 350 crores despite receiving criticism for the various characters on screen. The movie marked its first year since release in June this year. Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is not just a movie but its an emotion that fans still carry even after a year since its release. The film's songs and the actors' performances were highly appreciated. We saw Shahid Kapoor in an extremely new avatar where he is played the die-hard lover. The film was embroiled with many controversies due to Shahid Kapoor's character being misogynistic. The actor had to put on weight for his role in the movie. For actress Kiara Advani, this movie was a huge leap in her career and she was praised by actress Vidya Balan personally for acing her role on screen. Previously Shahid aced his role in the movies Jab We Met, Udta Punjab and Haider. All his onscreen characters in his movies are extremely different from each other and Shahid never fails to do justice to his roles. He is all set to feature in the Bollywood remake of Telugu hit Jersey where he will play the role of a retired cricketer in the sports-drama, who returns to the pitch for his son's sake. Reportedly, Shahid got injured during a scene but still continued to keep shooting. Just like his roles even his looks for his movies caused a lot of steer on the internet. Today we have these Bollywood actors who donned an experimental and never seen before look for their on-screen characters and left fans impressed.

Photo Credit : Youtube