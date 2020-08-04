Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Shahid Kapoor
/
Shahid Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal: Hairstyles of stars for their onscreen roles which caused an internet meltdown

Shahid Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal: Hairstyles of stars for their onscreen roles which caused an internet meltdown

Shahid Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal, these looks donned by Bollywood male actors for their on screen roles surprised fans and broke the internet.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: August 4, 2020 11:21 am
  • 1 / 7
    Bollywood actor's on screen experimental hairstyles

    Bollywood actor's on screen experimental hairstyles

    Shahid Kapoor never fails to impress us with his experimental roles. Last year his movie Kabir Singh, grossed more than 350 crores despite receiving criticism for the various characters on screen. The movie marked its first year since release in June this year. Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is not just a movie but its an emotion that fans still carry even after a year since its release. The film's songs and the actors' performances were highly appreciated. We saw Shahid Kapoor in an extremely new avatar where he is played the die-hard lover. The film was embroiled with many controversies due to Shahid Kapoor's character being misogynistic. The actor had to put on weight for his role in the movie. For actress Kiara Advani, this movie was a huge leap in her career and she was praised by actress Vidya Balan personally for acing her role on screen. Previously Shahid aced his role in the movies Jab We Met, Udta Punjab and Haider. All his onscreen characters in his movies are extremely different from each other and Shahid never fails to do justice to his roles. He is all set to feature in the Bollywood remake of Telugu hit Jersey where he will play the role of a retired cricketer in the sports-drama, who returns to the pitch for his son's sake. Reportedly, Shahid got injured during a scene but still continued to keep shooting. Just like his roles even his looks for his movies caused a lot of steer on the internet. Today we have these Bollywood actors who donned an experimental and never seen before look for their on-screen characters and left fans impressed.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 7
    Saif Ali Khan in Go Goa Gone

    Saif Ali Khan in Go Goa Gone

    Saif Ali Khan went for an all blonde look and we loved his character on screen and his look in this movie.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 7
    Vicky Kaushal in Manmarziyaan

    Vicky Kaushal in Manmarziyaan

    Vicky Kaushal in Manmarziyaan donned a look that had a chiseled hairstyle along with peacock blue green highlights.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 7
    Ranveer Singh in Padmavaat

    Ranveer Singh in Padmavaat

    Ranveer Singh's role as a villain made the nation fall in love with his acting skills even more and his look as Alauddin Khilji was one of the best transformation looks ever.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 7
    Aamir Khan in Ghajini

    Aamir Khan in Ghajini

    Aamir Khan's look in Ghajini still manages to cause a steer on the internet and we loved his character in the romantic thriller.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Ranbir Kapoor in Bombay Velvet

    Ranbir Kapoor in Bombay Velvet

    Ranbir Kapoor's curly hair look in the retro drama surprised fans.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 7
    Shahid Kapoor in Udta Punjab

    Shahid Kapoor in Udta Punjab

    Shahid Kapoor's man bun followed by a side chiseled look left fans shocked. Also, did you know he met Mira Rajput for the first time in this look?

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement