Shahid Kapoor to Vijay Deverakonda: Celebrities rocked this simple traditional outfit in the most stylish way

Celebrities who made a style statement with this simple Indian outfit

Shahid Kapoor's charming and lover boy image in Kabir Sing swept us off our feet last year. The film's songs and the actors' performances were highly appreciated. We saw Shahid Kapoor in an extremely new avatar where he is played the die-hard lover. The film was embroiled with many controversies due to Shahid Kapoor's character being misogynistic. Despite all the debates and conflicting views, Kabir Singh managed to earn exceedingly well at the box office. On the anniversary of the film, the actor shared a fitting quote with some pictures of the movie for both lovers and haters of the controversial film" To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you.#kabirsingh was never just a film to me. it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL!! In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves ), you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special." The actor had to put on weight for his role in the movie. Shahid is a fitness freak and his gym buddies are usually his younger brother-actor Ishaan Khatter and wife Mira Rajput. Before the lockdown struck, Shahid Kapoor was working hard for his upcoming movie, Jersey which is a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie. The actor reportedly even got few injuries while shooting for the same. His stylish gym looks and off duty casual looks are surely being missed by his fans due to the lockdown. The actor never fails to surprise us with his fashion statements. Today we have these photos of Shahid and few other celebrities giving a stylish twist to the simple white traditional kurta.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani