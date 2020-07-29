Advertisement
Shahid Kapoor to Vijay Deverakonda: Celebrities rocked this simple traditional outfit in the most stylish way

Shahid Kapoor to South star Vijay Deverakonda, love donning this particular Indian wear in the most stylish manner. Find out what it.
  • 1 / 10
    Celebrities who made a style statement with this simple Indian outfit

    Celebrities who made a style statement with this simple Indian outfit

    Shahid Kapoor's charming and lover boy image in Kabir Sing swept us off our feet last year. The film's songs and the actors' performances were highly appreciated. We saw Shahid Kapoor in an extremely new avatar where he is played the die-hard lover. The film was embroiled with many controversies due to Shahid Kapoor's character being misogynistic. Despite all the debates and conflicting views, Kabir Singh managed to earn exceedingly well at the box office. On the anniversary of the film, the actor shared a fitting quote with some pictures of the movie for both lovers and haters of the controversial film" To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you.#kabirsingh was never just a film to me. it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL!! In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves ), you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special." The actor had to put on weight for his role in the movie. Shahid is a fitness freak and his gym buddies are usually his younger brother-actor Ishaan Khatter and wife Mira Rajput. Before the lockdown struck, Shahid Kapoor was working hard for his upcoming movie, Jersey which is a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie. The actor reportedly even got few injuries while shooting for the same. His stylish gym looks and off duty casual looks are surely being missed by his fans due to the lockdown. The actor never fails to surprise us with his fashion statements. Today we have these photos of Shahid and few other celebrities giving a stylish twist to the simple white traditional kurta.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Eid and Birthday wishes are made from his terrace at Mannat for his fans every year donning a classic white kurta and aviator.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh teamed his Nehru jacket with an overall white kurta pajama look and his signature mustache.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Aamir Khan

    Aamir Khan

    Aamir Khan's white embroidered kurta and white pants along with a white shawl for a wedding was a winner

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Kartik Aaryan

    Kartik Aaryan

    Kartik Aaryan short shirt version of kurta was teamed with a pair of denim pants and sunnies for a casual outing.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    Aadar Jain

    Aadar Jain

    Aadar Jain twinned with rumoured beau in a white look with a cotton kurta and pants teamed with black loafers.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Ayushmann Khurrana

    Ayushmann Khurrana

    Ayushmann Khurrana teamed his white kurta with a designer asymmetrical jacket as he struck a pose with Akshay Kumar.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Vijay Devarakonda

    Vijay Devarakonda

    Vijay Devarakonda twins with his family members as he donned a white look with a wristband and a pair of slippers.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Nick Jonas

    Nick Jonas

    Nick Jonas twinned with wife Priyanka Chopra for a Holi party and wore matching yellow footwear as well.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Saif Ali Khan

    Saif Ali Khan

    Saif Ali Khan has mostly been seen in his signature white kurtas for his causal outings and here we see him taking his airport style bar higher with his leather shoes and stylish sunnies.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

