Shahid Kapoor: When the Kabir Singh star and Misha Kapoor adorably waved at the paparazzi; See THROWBACK pics

A look at Misha Kapoor's pictures with dad

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput back in 2015. They are now the doting parents of two munchkins, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's firstborn Misha Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. The little munchkin has turned four and has made the Internet talking about her again. The adorable cutie Misha was born to them a year after their marriage on 26th August 2016. Since her birth, Misha’s pictures have always been the centre of attraction for the paps. Fans of the couple and their adorable munchkins have seen the little girl in her many moods, thanks to Shahid and Mira’s various Instagram posts. The pictures of their little ones often leave their fans gushing over them. In 2018, their second child, Zain, was born. Yesterday, Mira shared a picture of hers with a baby bump and captioned it as, “Throwback to the day before I popped #4yearsagotoday, I can understand the belly getting bigger, but what’s with the nose getting huge?” 4 years down and mumma bear still cherishes of the day Shahid and Mira were blessed to be parents with Misha Kapoor’s birth. Well, the little princess turns a year older today. Let’s have a look at some throwback pictures of Misha with dad Shahid Kapoor as they waved at the cameras and stole our hearts.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani