Shahid Kapoor: When the Kabir Singh star and Misha Kapoor adorably waved at the paparazzi; See THROWBACK pics
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's firstborn Misha Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. The apple of their eyes turns 4. Let's have a look at the pictures when Shahid Kapoor taught daughter to wave at the paparazzi.
Aishwarya Sharma
Updated: August 26, 2020 05:54 pm
A look at Misha Kapoor's pictures with dad
Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput back in 2015. They are now the doting parents of two munchkins, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's firstborn Misha Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. The little munchkin has turned four and has made the Internet talking about her again. The adorable cutie Misha was born to them a year after their marriage on 26th August 2016. Since her birth, Misha’s pictures have always been the centre of attraction for the paps. Fans of the couple and their adorable munchkins have seen the little girl in her many moods, thanks to Shahid and Mira’s various Instagram posts. The pictures of their little ones often leave their fans gushing over them. In 2018, their second child, Zain, was born. Yesterday, Mira shared a picture of hers with a baby bump and captioned it as, “Throwback to the day before I popped #4yearsagotoday, I can understand the belly getting bigger, but what’s with the nose getting huge?” 4 years down and mumma bear still cherishes of the day Shahid and Mira were blessed to be parents with Misha Kapoor’s birth. Well, the little princess turns a year older today. Let’s have a look at some throwback pictures of Misha with dad Shahid Kapoor as they waved at the cameras and stole our hearts.
Why are there so many cameras?
Well! the look on Misha’s face says the same.
Daddy’s favourite
Carried by daddy on his arm, baby Misha feels the safest.
Wave at the cameras
Shahid instructs Misha to wave at the paparazzi clicking them constantly.
Pretty in yellow
Misha looks cute in a yellow frock and matching footwear.
Cute eyes
Misha’s cute eyes are not be missed. The eyes drip of innocence.
Teaching from the start
Being a star kid one needs to learn to face the media always. Daddy teaches Misha how to wave the paparazzi.
Learning the art well
Waving back at all the paps just like Shahid seems like Misha is a quick learner.
