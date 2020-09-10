Shahid Kapoor's romantic Instagram captions for Mira Rajput prove he is deeply in love with his wife

1 / 8

Shahid Kapoor's romantic Instagram captions for his beautiful wife

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The couple, who had an arranged marriage, fell in love with each other during Mira's first pregnancy. 'Misha was our first project together. We felt a sense of togetherness and companionship," he had revealed. The Kabir Singh actor once said that Mira is who she is. 'She has never tried to be someone else and that's a great thing about her,' he added. Mira once stated that Shahid is an extremely loving and supportive husband. That's not all! The couple made headlines due to their age difference a couple of times. Addressing the same, she said, "He's lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience and he can benefit from my fresh perspective." From making stylish public appearances together to winning hearts with their sweet PDA moments and supporting each other publicly and more, Shahid and Mira always give relationship goals. Both Shahid and Mira are very active on social media. The couple's romantic pictures and captions will definitely make you believe in love. The Jersey actor's social media posts for his wife are always too cute for words. His romantic captions for Mira also prove he is madly in love with her. Speaking of that, let's take a look at his romantic Instagram posts about his beautiful wife.

