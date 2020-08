1 / 7

Shahid Kapoor with his family

Shahid Kapoor's family photos are blessing our feed every now and then this lockdown. Last month on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Mira Rajput recently won the internet with beautiful throwback photos of her with husband-actor Shahid Kapoor. When it comes to working out at the gym, one star who never ceases to break his routine is the Kabir Singh actor. Shahid Kapoor shared a nostalgic post on the occasion of the first anniversary of his super hit movie Kabir Singh last month. The actor took to Instagram to thank fans for loving his film Kabir Singh and understanding the depth of the character as the film completed one year. As we all know the movie was a Bollywood remake to the hit Telugu movie Arjun Reddy with Vijay Deverakonda as the leading actor. Before the lockdown in March, Shahid was often seen heading to the gym. Sometimes the star was joined by wife Mira Rajput. Mira also likes to stick to a fitness regimen and is often seen heading for workout at the Pilates class. However, sometimes, the star wife ditches her Pilates class and joins hubby Shahid at the gym for a workout session together. Today we have these family snaps of the Kapoors as they arrived together for Misha Kapoor's birthday last year.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani