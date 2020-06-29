Advertisement
When Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput cheated on their diet and stepped out twinning in lavender outfits

    Shahid Kapoor is one actor who is known for balancing his professional and personal life perfectly. A look at his social media and you will find how he aces the roles of a husband, father, son, and a brother. Shahid Kapoor's last hit Kabir Singh stumped everybody. Songs from the film and performances from the actors have been highly appreciated. We saw Shahid Kapoor playing the die-hard lover in an extremely new avatar. The movie recently completed a year since its release. The actor shared a heartfelt note on the anniversary of the movie and posted "To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you. #kabirsingh was never just a film to me. it was an emotional arc that was raw bare.unabashed .honest.fearless.REAL!! In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves), you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special. And it would just not have been possible without @kiaraaliaadvani, @sandeepreddy.vanga, @muradkhetani, and @ashwinvarde @bhushankumar @santha_dop, Payal and so so many others. Thank you all once again. And remember. Keep it real and make it count. Be kind. Be good. Spread positivity. And always believe". Shahid has the Bollywood remake of Jersey lined up next and is also in talks to star in Karan Johar's next production venture. Shahid along with stunning wife never fails to give us couple goals and today we have throwback photos of the two out on a dinner night and twinning in lavender. Check out these throwback snaps.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

    The couple was seen leaving their favourite Chinese restaurant in Bandra.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

    The actor was seen in olive casual pants with white sneakers and a printed pink sweatshirt.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

    Mira opted for a floral breezy jumpsuit with a unique neckline and donned a jute bag.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

    Both the celebs couldn't stop laughing post stepping out of the restaurant.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

    The couple ditched their fit diet to indulge into some craving and they looked amazing together.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

    The two ditched their usual cocktail styled outfits to step out in some amazing tropical looks.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

    We usually cannot wait to witness these two post lockdown back to their gym routine and with their beautiful kids.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

