/
/
/
When Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput cheated on their diet and stepped out twinning in lavender outfits
When Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput cheated on their diet and stepped out twinning in lavender outfits
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput stepped out for their date night in twinning outfits and we loved their amazing style and chemistry. Check throwback photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5937 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 29, 2020 01:03 pm
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8