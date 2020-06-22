Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Shahid Kapoor
/
When Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput stepped out of the gym and their chemistry was 10 on 10

When Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput stepped out of the gym and their chemistry was 10 on 10

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's throwback photos walking out of the gym post workout are an absolute treat to their fans. Take a look at these photos and know why.
1593 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput throwback pictures post gym

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput throwback pictures post gym

    Shahid Kapoor recently shared a nostalgic post on the occasion of the first anniversary of his super hit movie Kabir Singh. The actor took to Instagram to thank fans for loving his film Kabir Singh and understanding the depth of the character as the film completed one year on Sunday. As we all know the movie was a Bollywood remake to the hit Telugu movie Arjun Reddy with Vijay Deverakonda as Arjun Reddy the leading actor. Tha actor wrote “To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you. #kabirsingh was never just a film to me. it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL!!" And about the trolls and criticism faced by the movie post its release the actor added “In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves ) you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special.” The actor is being missed by his fans ever since the lockdown as he keeps his presence on the social media limited. His wife Mira Rajput however is an avid social media user and keeps giving fans virtual treats with their pics as a couple to sneak peek into their personal space at home with their kids. Today we have these photos of the Kabir Singh star with his beautiful wife as they stepped out of the gym and their sizzling chemistry was a treat to watch.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Their cool gym look

    Their cool gym look

    The couple is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable celebs of B Town and we loved this look of the celebs as they stepped out of the gym.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Not taking eyes off each other

    Not taking eyes off each other

    The two walked out and Mira couldn't keep her eyes off her handsome hubby.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Walking out hand in hand

    Walking out hand in hand

    The duo was seen chit-chatting as they left the building hand in hand.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Mira's cool blue athleisure

    Mira's cool blue athleisure

    Mira's look to sweat in style included an offbeat blue sports bra and blue yoga pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    How she carried the look seamlessly

    How she carried the look seamlessly

    A fan of clean beauty and minimum makeup looks, Mira had her hair tied up in a high ponytail.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Shahid Kapoor's all black look

    Shahid Kapoor's all black look

    Shahid Kapoor's all black look included a plain black tee and rolled up black track pants with grey neon shoes.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Shahid Kapoor's perfect gym look

    Shahid Kapoor's perfect gym look

    Shahid Kapoor's perfect gym look consisted of some trendy neon shoes along with his favourite black gym bag.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    The duo were seen having a fun banter

    The duo were seen having a fun banter

    The endless conversation continued as they stepped out.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Fans of fitness

    Fans of fitness

    Both the husband and wife are fitness enthusiasts and were one of the most papped celebs in terms of gym outings.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Nia Sharma is the OG selfie queen; Check out the actress\' mesmerising photos
Nia Sharma is the OG selfie queen; Check out the actress' mesmerising photos
From Shahid Kapoor to Akshay Kumar: When Bollywood actors opened up about fatherhood
From Shahid Kapoor to Akshay Kumar: When Bollywood actors opened up about fatherhood
All the times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared their goofy photos and made fans go LOL
All the times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared their goofy photos and made fans go LOL
Tara Sutaria made these interesting statements about her love life, acting, and social media
Tara Sutaria made these interesting statements about her love life, acting, and social media
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: When the star dived into work post wedding and was spotted wearing her chuda
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: When the star dived into work post wedding and was spotted wearing her chuda
Shekhar Kapur: Sushant Singh Rajput\'s Paani to Aamir Khan\'s Time Machine; List of director\'s abandoned movies
Shekhar Kapur: Sushant Singh Rajput's Paani to Aamir Khan's Time Machine; List of director's abandoned movies

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement