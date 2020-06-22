When Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput stepped out of the gym and their chemistry was 10 on 10

1 / 10

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput throwback pictures post gym

Shahid Kapoor recently shared a nostalgic post on the occasion of the first anniversary of his super hit movie Kabir Singh. The actor took to Instagram to thank fans for loving his film Kabir Singh and understanding the depth of the character as the film completed one year on Sunday. As we all know the movie was a Bollywood remake to the hit Telugu movie Arjun Reddy with Vijay Deverakonda as Arjun Reddy the leading actor. Tha actor wrote “To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you. #kabirsingh was never just a film to me. it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL!!" And about the trolls and criticism faced by the movie post its release the actor added “In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves ) you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special.” The actor is being missed by his fans ever since the lockdown as he keeps his presence on the social media limited. His wife Mira Rajput however is an avid social media user and keeps giving fans virtual treats with their pics as a couple to sneak peek into their personal space at home with their kids. Today we have these photos of the Kabir Singh star with his beautiful wife as they stepped out of the gym and their sizzling chemistry was a treat to watch.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani