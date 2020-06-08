Advertisement
When Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput walked the ramp together for the FIRST time and stole hearts with their PDA

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the power couples of Bollywood. Recently, we came across a few photos of the couple when they walked the ramp together for the first time and won hearts with their PDA moments.
4416 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's THROWBACK pics

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The duo never fails to give relationship goals. Be it turning heads with their stylish moments at red carpet events or winning hearts with their PDA moments and more, Shahid and Mira know how to make headlines and grab eyeballs. For the uninitiated, Mira was the choice of Shahid Kapoor's parents. The couple got married in a private wedding ceremony in New Delhi. Several photos and videos from the couple's wedding soon took the internet by storm. For the unversed, Mira was twenty-one years old when she got hitched to the heartthrob of Bollywood. She was pursuing B.A. in English Honors from Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College. The couple is now parents to two beautiful kids - Misha and Zain Kapoor. Misha and Zain are popular star kids of Bollywood. The couple keeps sharing their kids' special and adorable moments on Instagram all the time. Mira and Shahid, also known as Shamira have been keeping their fans updated about their quarantine routine. From working out indoors to sharing throwback pictures, the couple knows how to have fun. Fans of the couple miss the duo's regular gym outings. The couple is each other's, workout buddies. Recently, we came across a few photos of the couple when they walked the ramp together for the first time and won hearts with their PDA moments. Without further ado, check out their photos.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 11
    First ramp walk

    The couple walked the ramp together for the first time for designer Anita Dongre at LFW.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    First time for Mira

    Both Mira and Shahid are big fans of Anita Dongre. Shahid has been a showstopper many times, but it was the first time for Mira.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 11
    Cuteness personified

    The couple was too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 11
    Shahid's style on point

    The Kabir Singh donned a plain white sherwani and looked dapper as always.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 11
    Mira's look

    When it comes to Mira, she stunned in a lehenga with colourful print and completed her look with exquisite jewelry. Her hair and makeup were on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 11
    Stunning pair

    The couple is one of the most stylish pairs of Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 11
    Can't take their eyes off each other

    How cute is this pic of the duo!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 11
    Twirling

    As they walked the ramp together, Shahid even twirled his beautiful wife around.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 11
    Couple goals

    The duo never fails to give relationship goals.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 11
    Made for each other

    This pic speak volumes about their love.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

