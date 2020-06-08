When Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput walked the ramp together for the FIRST time and stole hearts with their PDA

1 / 11

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's THROWBACK pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The duo never fails to give relationship goals. Be it turning heads with their stylish moments at red carpet events or winning hearts with their PDA moments and more, Shahid and Mira know how to make headlines and grab eyeballs. For the uninitiated, Mira was the choice of Shahid Kapoor's parents. The couple got married in a private wedding ceremony in New Delhi. Several photos and videos from the couple's wedding soon took the internet by storm. For the unversed, Mira was twenty-one years old when she got hitched to the heartthrob of Bollywood. She was pursuing B.A. in English Honors from Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College. The couple is now parents to two beautiful kids - Misha and Zain Kapoor. Misha and Zain are popular star kids of Bollywood. The couple keeps sharing their kids' special and adorable moments on Instagram all the time. Mira and Shahid, also known as Shamira have been keeping their fans updated about their quarantine routine. From working out indoors to sharing throwback pictures, the couple knows how to have fun. Fans of the couple miss the duo's regular gym outings. The couple is each other's, workout buddies. Recently, we came across a few photos of the couple when they walked the ramp together for the first time and won hearts with their PDA moments. Without further ado, check out their photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani