When Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput walked the ramp together for the FIRST time and stole hearts with their PDA
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the power couples of Bollywood. Recently, we came across a few photos of the couple when they walked the ramp together for the first time and won hearts with their PDA moments.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: June 8, 2020 05:59 pm
1 / 11
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's THROWBACK pics
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The duo never fails to give relationship goals. Be it turning heads with their stylish moments at red carpet events or winning hearts with their PDA moments and more, Shahid and Mira know how to make headlines and grab eyeballs. For the uninitiated, Mira was the choice of Shahid Kapoor's parents. The couple got married in a private wedding ceremony in New Delhi. Several photos and videos from the couple's wedding soon took the internet by storm. For the unversed, Mira was twenty-one years old when she got hitched to the heartthrob of Bollywood. She was pursuing B.A. in English Honors from Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College. The couple is now parents to two beautiful kids - Misha and Zain Kapoor. Misha and Zain are popular star kids of Bollywood. The couple keeps sharing their kids' special and adorable moments on Instagram all the time. Mira and Shahid, also known as Shamira have been keeping their fans updated about their quarantine routine. From working out indoors to sharing throwback pictures, the couple knows how to have fun. Fans of the couple miss the duo's regular gym outings. The couple is each other's, workout buddies. Recently, we came across a few photos of the couple when they walked the ramp together for the first time and won hearts with their PDA moments. Without further ado, check out their photos.
2 / 11
First ramp walk
The couple walked the ramp together for the first time for designer Anita Dongre at LFW.
3 / 11
First time for Mira
Both Mira and Shahid are big fans of Anita Dongre. Shahid has been a showstopper many times, but it was the first time for Mira.
4 / 11
Cuteness personified
The couple was too cute to handle.
5 / 11
Shahid's style on point
The Kabir Singh donned a plain white sherwani and looked dapper as always.
6 / 11
Mira's look
When it comes to Mira, she stunned in a lehenga with colourful print and completed her look with exquisite jewelry. Her hair and makeup were on point.
7 / 11
Stunning pair
The couple is one of the most stylish pairs of Bollywood.
8 / 11
Can't take their eyes off each other
How cute is this pic of the duo!
9 / 11
Twirling
As they walked the ramp together, Shahid even twirled his beautiful wife around.
10 / 11
Couple goals
The duo never fails to give relationship goals.
11 / 11
Made for each other
This pic speak volumes about their love.
