Working with Pankaj Kapur to embarrassing moment during shoot; 5 statements Shahid Kapoor made about Jersey

1 / 6

5 statements by Shahid Kapoor about Jersey

It’s been a while since Shahid Kapoor was last seen on the big screen. After the stupendous success of his 2019 release Kabir Singh, all eyes are on his next release Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey happens to be the official Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama Jersey which featured Nani in the lead role. To note, Jersey will feature Shahid Kapoor playing the role of a cricketer and the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor had worked hard to hone his skills with the bat. Interestingly, the sports drama will also star Mrunal Thakur in the lead and will mark the actress’ first collaboration with Shahid. Apart from this new jodi, this Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial also features Pankaj Kapur in a key role. As Jersey is set to hit the ticket windows on April 14, here’s a look at 5 statements made by Shahid Kapoor about the sports drama:

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla