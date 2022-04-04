Working with Pankaj Kapur to embarrassing moment during shoot; 5 statements Shahid Kapoor made about Jersey

It’s been a while since Shahid Kapoor was last seen on the big screen. After the stupendous success of his 2019 release Kabir Singh, all eyes are on his next release Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey happens to be the official Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama Jersey which featured Nani in the lead role. To note, Jersey will feature Shahid Kapoor playing the role of a cricketer and the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor had worked hard to hone his skills with the bat.
Interestingly, the sports drama will also star Mrunal Thakur in the lead and will mark the actress’ first collaboration with Shahid. Apart from this new jodi, this Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial also features Pankaj Kapur in a key role. As Jersey is set to hit the ticket windows on April 14, here’s a look at 5 statements made by Shahid Kapoor about the sports drama:
To note, Shahid will be seen sharing the screen with dad Pankaj in Jersey. So, when the actor was questioned if he was intimidated by the senior actor, he stated that he wasn’t. Instead, he wanted to do his best. “It’s amazing to stand with a great actor like him. It’s just amazing seeing what he is doing with his craft,” Shahid had stated.
Shahid Kapoor, while interacting with the media, revealed that Nani’s Jersey had touched his heart. As per a report in IANS, the actor stated that he had cried four times while watching the film. He explained that his character of Arjun in Jersey is not like Kabir Singh. Instead, Arjun is very quiet and introverted in nature. However, his journey is inspiring.
During media interaction, Shahid also emphasised that he could relate to the story. “Sometimes, I also used to feel that I am not delivering a blockbuster film, so what should I do? Should I try something else? There is a time in everyone's life when we wonder why we are not doing well in life. Then you do something else, or make some kind of compromise,” the actor was quoted saying.
During his conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Shahid asserted that post the success of Kabir Singh, he was advised not to do Jersey. He explained that post the phenomenal success of Kabir Singh he did seek suggestions for the movie. Shahid said that he was asked not to do anything similar wherein he is playing the role of a lover boy, college guy, an aggressive character, or playing an action film. However, Shahid was quite moved by the subject.
Shahid Kapoor had his share of struggles while shooting for Jersey. However, during one of his interviews, Shahid revealed that he had an embarrassing moment while shooting for the sports drama. Talking about it, the actor stated that he found it quite embarrassing to run with the batting pads on.