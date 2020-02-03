Home
PHOTOS: Shakira and Gerard Piqué's social media PDA speaks volumes about their love

Shakira is happily in a relationship with Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué. The couple is proud parents to two beautiful kids, Milan and Sasha. Today, we bring to you Gerard and Shakira's romantic moments.
    Shakira and Gerard Piqué's romantic photos

    The Super Bowl halftime performance by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez is currently creating a buzz on social media for all the right reasons. Jennifer and Shakira owned the stage completely and delivered a performance that will be remembered for years to come. Not just their performance, Jennifer and Shakira's outfits are also a topic of discussion. The internet can't keep calm and are obsessing over Shakira and J-Lo's amazing dance moves as well. During their stunning performance, Shakira stared into the camera and wiggled her tongue. It has now become a meme and there's no stopping it! Shakira, as we all know, is a popular Colombian singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer, businesswoman, and philanthropist. Some of her unforgettable songs include Waka Waka, Loca, Hips Don't Lie, La La La, Can't Remember To Forget You and more. On the personal side, she's happily in a relationship with Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué. Just a few days ago, Shakira opened up why she has no plans of marrying the footballer. In an interview with Glamour, Shakira said, "We have a union, a love for each other, and a baby. I think that those aspects of our relationship are already established and marriage is not going to change them. But if I'm ever going to get married, he's the one." The couple is proud parents to two beautiful kids, Milan and Sasha. Today, we bring to you Gerard and Shakira's cutest romantic moments.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Cuteness personified

    How cute is this pic of the duo!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Pout on point

    Shakira's pout is on point in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Too cute for words

    This selfie is simply too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Selfie on point

    We absolutely ship this couple! What about you?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Can't take our eyes off

    The couple is made for each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Style on point

    The couple likes to keep it simple yet stylish.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Familia

    This adorable family pic should be framed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

