PHOTOS: Shakira and Gerard Piqué's social media PDA speaks volumes about their love

1 / 8

Shakira and Gerard Piqué's romantic photos

The Super Bowl halftime performance by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez is currently creating a buzz on social media for all the right reasons. Jennifer and Shakira owned the stage completely and delivered a performance that will be remembered for years to come. Not just their performance, Jennifer and Shakira's outfits are also a topic of discussion. The internet can't keep calm and are obsessing over Shakira and J-Lo's amazing dance moves as well. During their stunning performance, Shakira stared into the camera and wiggled her tongue. It has now become a meme and there's no stopping it! Shakira, as we all know, is a popular Colombian singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer, businesswoman, and philanthropist. Some of her unforgettable songs include Waka Waka, Loca, Hips Don't Lie, La La La, Can't Remember To Forget You and more. On the personal side, she's happily in a relationship with Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué. Just a few days ago, Shakira opened up why she has no plans of marrying the footballer. In an interview with Glamour, Shakira said, "We have a union, a love for each other, and a baby. I think that those aspects of our relationship are already established and marriage is not going to change them. But if I'm ever going to get married, he's the one." The couple is proud parents to two beautiful kids, Milan and Sasha. Today, we bring to you Gerard and Shakira's cutest romantic moments.

Photo Credit : Instagram