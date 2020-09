1 / 11

Shalini Pandey Birthday Special

Shalini Pandey turned a year older today. Shalini is one of the most loved actresses in the South Indian film industry. She made her Tollywood with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Arjun Reddy. Her spectacular performance and chemistry with co-star Vijay Deverakonda won hearts of many. She later made her Kollywood debut with 100% Kadhal. The actress also did a role in the classic film Mahanati. Not many know, but the actress began her career in a theater in Jabalpur. Up next, Shalini will be seen in Nishabdham. She will be seen playing a key role in the same. The movie stars Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan in the lead roles. The trailer of the film recently came out and fans can't stop talking about R Madhavan and Anushka's chemistry. Other than that, Shalini has also signed a film opposite Ranveer Singh. In an interview with Mid-Day, Shalini opened up about sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh and said that it is his caliber as an actor that helped her a lot. The actress further added that he is a genius at adding nuances over and above what the script originally intended to do. She also mentioned that she will emerge as a better actor after doing this film. Fans are looking forward to her upcoming projects. On the personal side, she is very active on social media. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at her most stunning pictures.

Photo Credit : Shalini Pandey Instagram