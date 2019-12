1 / 7

Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey made her debut in Arjun Reddy, which was a hit film. She is highly celebrated because of her work and predominantly appears in the Tamil and Telugu films. The actor would be soon making her Bollywood debut and her big Hindi launch will be as Ranveer Singh’s co-star in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The star actor always looks drop-dead gorgeous. Her social media posts are loved by her fans. Shalini has got natural glowing skin. She’s one of the many actresses in the film industry, who carry their natural looks beautifully.

Photo Credit : Instagram