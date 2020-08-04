Advertisement
Happy Birthday Shama Sikander: 10 breathtaking photos of the actress that will leave you mesmerised

Shama Sikander best recognised for her character as Pooja Mehta in TV series Yeh Meri Life Hai turns 39 today as she celebrates her birthday with her beau, friends and family.
30529 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    A look at Birthday girls' breathtaking pictures

    A look at Birthday girls' breathtaking pictures

    Shama Sikander celebrates her 39th birthday today. Tracing her journey, Shama Sikander is an Indian actress who is best recognised as the title character Pooja Mehta for her lead role in TV series Yeh Meri Life Hai from 2003 to 2005. Her journey of acting on big screen began with small parts in Prem Aggan in 1998 and in Aamir Khan’s starrer, Mann in 1999. On the big screen, Sikander has appeared in numerous Bollywood films. After a hiatus of a couple of years from acting, she made a bold comeback with groundbreaking web content in the short film Sexaholic and the mini-series Maaya: Slave of Her Desires. The actress has now turned a producer and has her own production company named Shama Sikander Films Pvt. Ltd., founded in late 2017. She produced the short film series Ab Dil Ki Sunn. The series is a part of seven short films. The film spoke about the problems that are pushing the new generation towards mental illnesses like depression or bipolar disorder. Shama Sikander’s charisma and make heads turn oomph factor have always been the highlight apart from her fitness regimen, diet and style sense. On the occasion of her 39th birthday, let’s have a look at Shama Sikander’s most stunning pictures.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Powerhouse of talent

    Powerhouse of talent

    Sikander is also active as a fashion model, and she launched her own design company, Saisha.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Happy birthday to the oh-so-beautiful lady!

    Happy birthday to the oh-so-beautiful lady!

    Cannot believe the actress has turned 39.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Drop-dead gorgeous

    Drop-dead gorgeous

    Here's the killer look of Shama Sikander.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Slaying in white

    Slaying in white

    The actress chose an all-white saree as she chose to go desi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    On personal life

    On personal life

    Shama Sikander got engaged to American businessman James Milliron in Dubai, UAE.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    A breath of freshness

    A breath of freshness

    Shama on her balcony looks all relaxed as she catches a few moments of peace.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    All about the look

    All about the look

    No doubt that the actress looks stunning in the white saree. Safe to say that no one can carry white the way she does.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Sun-kissed

    Sun-kissed

    Wavy hair and an off-shoulder top, the actress looked pretty in this beautiful selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Aesthetically pleasing

    Aesthetically pleasing

    The idyllic photo is just picture perfect in terms of everything.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Sun basking

    Sun basking

    It's a great time for the actress to soak tons of Vitamin D glowing with all the sunshine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

