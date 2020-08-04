Happy Birthday Shama Sikander: 10 breathtaking photos of the actress that will leave you mesmerised

1 / 11

A look at Birthday girls' breathtaking pictures

Shama Sikander celebrates her 39th birthday today. Tracing her journey, Shama Sikander is an Indian actress who is best recognised as the title character Pooja Mehta for her lead role in TV series Yeh Meri Life Hai from 2003 to 2005. Her journey of acting on big screen began with small parts in Prem Aggan in 1998 and in Aamir Khan’s starrer, Mann in 1999. On the big screen, Sikander has appeared in numerous Bollywood films. After a hiatus of a couple of years from acting, she made a bold comeback with groundbreaking web content in the short film Sexaholic and the mini-series Maaya: Slave of Her Desires. The actress has now turned a producer and has her own production company named Shama Sikander Films Pvt. Ltd., founded in late 2017. She produced the short film series Ab Dil Ki Sunn. The series is a part of seven short films. The film spoke about the problems that are pushing the new generation towards mental illnesses like depression or bipolar disorder. Shama Sikander’s charisma and make heads turn oomph factor have always been the highlight apart from her fitness regimen, diet and style sense. On the occasion of her 39th birthday, let’s have a look at Shama Sikander’s most stunning pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram