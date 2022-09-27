Bigg Boss couples who broke up

Bigg Boss not only brings along tons of drama and entertainment for us every season but it has a lot more to offer. Through the years, Bigg Boss has been giving us many love stories. In between all the drama that happens inside the 'mad house', it is only these love stories that give us some dose of romance. There are a lot of celebrities who stepped inside the Bigg Boss house alone but came out together with a partner. Yes, a lot of celebrities found their love inside the Bigg Boss house but sadly they are not together now. Here are some celebrities who fell in love inside the Bigg Boss house but broke up soon after stepping out.