Bigg Boss not only brings along tons of drama and entertainment for us every season but it has a lot more to offer. Through the years, Bigg Boss has been giving us many love stories. In between all the drama that happens inside the 'mad house', it is only these love stories that give us some dose of romance. There are a lot of celebrities who stepped inside the Bigg Boss house alone but came out together with a partner. Yes, a lot of celebrities found their love inside the Bigg Boss house but sadly they are not together now. Here are some celebrities who fell in love inside the Bigg Boss house but broke up soon after stepping out.
Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer
The couple fell in love with each other within few days of their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The duo was inseparable in the house. Even after the show, they continued to be together up until recently when Ieshaan announced their break-up.
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat
The duo met for the first time in Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. Soon they developed feeling for each other and their cute romance was loved by the audience. The couple recently announced their breakup on social media.
Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel
Karishma and Upen became quite close in Season 8 of Bigg Boss. Post the reality show, they participated together in Nach Baliye and Love School. The couple also went on holidays together. Karishma and Upen were also rumoured to be engaged. However, their love didn't last the test of time. Both of them said that they broke-up as they didn't see a future together. Karishma is now married to businessman Varun Bangera.
Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon
Gauahar and Kushal Tandon fell in love with each other on Bigg Boss 7. The two were always by each other's side on the show. However, after the reality show, their differences cropped up and eventually the two parted ways. Gauahar Khan is now married to Zaid Darbar.
Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel
Ashmit and Veena spiced things up in Bigg Boss 4. They made headlines for kissing and sleeping together in the house. Undoubtedly, they became the most talked about couple in the show but they parted ways soon after the show.
