5 pictures that prove Bigg Boss 15 finalist Shamita Shetty is a fitness enthusiast

Published on Jan 11, 2022 07:46 PM IST   |  5.4K
   
    Shamita Shetty fitness

    Shamita Shetty is among the most beautiful actress of television actresses and presently she is seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The gorgeous actress is quite popular for her strong opinions and fashionable looks. She is also a fitness enthusiast and here are some pictures which prove the same. In the picture, she is seen doing some abs workouts.

    Photo Credit : Shamita Shetty instagram

    Shamita Shetty fitness 2

    In the picture the actress is seen working out in a sunny morning as she does some skipping and crunches.

    Photo Credit : Shamita Shetty instagram

    Shamita Shetty fitness 3

    In the picture, Shamita Shetty is seen doing some heavy workout with the help of some machinery in gym.

    Photo Credit : Shamita Shetty instagram

    Shamita Shetty fitness 4

    In the photo, Shamita is seen engaged in a yoga session as she does numerous yoga poses on the mat.

    Photo Credit : Shamita Shetty instagram

    Shamita Shetty fitness 5

    In the picture she is seen stretching her body parts as she was not very well and could not do active workout.

    Photo Credit : Shamita Shetty