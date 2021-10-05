5 times Pratik Sehajpal picked fights with Bigg Boss OTT contestants like Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty & more

1 / 5

Fight with Shamita

Reality show star and actor Pratik Sehajpal is a very popular name among the netizens these days. He was one of the most prominent contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. He was one of the finalists of the show, but he chose to walk out of the show with the ticket to Bigg Boss 15 and the cash amount. Pratik came to the limelight in Bigg Boss OTT owing to his fights with the contestants. He got into a verbal spat with contestant Shamita Shetty on the first day of the show. She taunted him for his way of talking to women.