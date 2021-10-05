5 times Pratik Sehajpal picked fights with Bigg Boss OTT contestants like Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty & more

Reality show star and actor Pratik Sehajpal is a very popular name among the netizens these days. He was one of the most prominent contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. He was one of the finalists of the show, but he chose to walk out of the show with the ticket to Bigg Boss 15 and the cash amount. Pratik came to the limelight in Bigg Boss OTT owing to his fights with the contestants. He got into a verbal spat with contestant Shamita Shetty on the first day of the show. She taunted him for his way of talking to women.
The winner of the show Divya Agarwal was also seen getting into a fight with Pratik as he spoke nonsense about her boyfriend Varun Sood. She defended Varun and gave it back to him.
Though Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal formed a good bond in the show, initially, they were often seen at loggerheads. Neha had once called him out for trying to mess with her head.
There was a major fight between Pratik Sejahpal and Zeeshan Khan in the show, during the captaincy task. They were seen getting physically violent, due to which Zeeshan was ousted from the show immediately.
Popular TV actress Ridhima Pandit and Pratik Sehajpal were also seen in a very strong argument as formal tells him to be ashamed of himself. Pratik had asked her to take some medicine for her anger, which had instigated her anger.
