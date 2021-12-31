5 times Shamita Shetty floored everyone with her sizzling dance moves in Bigg Boss 15 house

Published on Dec 31, 2021 08:37 PM IST   |  4.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 5
    Shammo dance

    Shammo dance

    Shamita Shetty has carved a name for herself in the Bigg Boss house with her strong personality and straightforward attitude. She has gained a massive fan following from the show and is deemed as one of the finalists of the show. The actress is also quite popular for her alluring dance moves. Recently, she stole our heart with her perfect moves on ‘mind blowing mahiya’.

    Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    Shamita white dress

    Shamita white dress

    In the picture, she is seen dancing marvellously on the song Mashallah, as she donned a shimmery white dress.

    Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Shamita beach moves

    Shamita beach moves

    In the pictures, she is seen dancing on ‘Chori pe chori’ as she looks mesmerizing in her beachy attire.

    Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Shamita Patli kamar dance

    Shamita Patli kamar dance

    Shamita floored everyone with her dance on her sister’s iconic song, “Patli Kamar”

    Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 5
    Shamita group dance

    Shamita group dance

    It is a still from her dance along with all the other female contestants of the show.

    Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram