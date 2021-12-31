5 times Shamita Shetty floored everyone with her sizzling dance moves in Bigg Boss 15 house

1 / 5

Shammo dance

Shamita Shetty has carved a name for herself in the Bigg Boss house with her strong personality and straightforward attitude. She has gained a massive fan following from the show and is deemed as one of the finalists of the show. The actress is also quite popular for her alluring dance moves. Recently, she stole our heart with her perfect moves on ‘mind blowing mahiya’.

Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram