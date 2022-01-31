Adorable moments of Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat

1 / 6

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat romantic moments

The most popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 is finally over after months of drama, fights, controversies, and a lot of entertainment. While Tejasswi Prakash bagged the trophy of BB15, the fourth runner-up Shamita Shetty became the winner in the hearts of many people. The diva and her actor-boyfriend Raqesh Bapat are making headlines for their romantic moment and is being hailed as the best moment of the show's finale. On that note, take a look at some of the pictures of this romantic couple that are all about love.

Photo Credit : Raqesh Bapat Instagram