Adorable moments of Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat

The most popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 is finally over after months of drama, fights, controversies, and a lot of entertainment. While Tejasswi Prakash bagged the trophy of BB15, the fourth runner-up Shamita Shetty became the winner in the hearts of many people. The diva and her actor-boyfriend Raqesh Bapat are making headlines for their romantic moment and is being hailed as the best moment of the show's finale. On that note, take a look at some of the pictures of this romantic couple that are all about love.
Photo Credit : Raqesh Bapat Instagram
The couple has been melting everyone's hearts since the start of their relationship. In the click, the two can be seen all in love. While Shamita looked glamorous in a neon green dress, Raqesh wore a light brown suit and paired it with a blue shirt.
From the very first day of their meeting, Shamita had a feeling that Raqesh is her true connection. The diva once confessed that she likes to spend time with him. In the show, the two love birds were seen bonding with each other closely.
If there have been unconditional love, there have been fights too. The couple managed to stay strong together after being through all the thick and thin and proved themselves to be a perfect example of true love.
After making everyone wait for so long, the actor confessed his feelings for Shamita by saying the magical words. During a conversation, Shamita asked him to tell a few nice things about her to which the actor said Je t'aime which means I love you in French.
Now that the BB15 is done and dusted, talks of Raqesh and Shamita's wedding are doing rounds all over social media. On the grand finale of the show, Raqesh hinted at a possible engagement with Shamita by saying I'll fix the stone somewhere else.