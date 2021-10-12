BB 15: Shamita Shetty aces fashion trend, flaunts her fabulous 'glam to casual' looks

1 / 7

Statement gown

Shamita Shetty is one of the strongest contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. She is getting lots of love and appreciation from the audience for her bold personality and speaking her mind. The actress is also very famous for her gorgeous look in various outfits in the house. She was a complete stunner in her golden outfit when she entered Bigg Boss 15 house. She paired the look with statement green earrings.

Photo Credit : Shamita Shetty instagram