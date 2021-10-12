BB 15: Shamita Shetty aces fashion trend, flaunts her fabulous 'glam to casual' looks

Shamita Shetty is one of the strongest contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. She is getting lots of love and appreciation from the audience for her bold personality and speaking her mind. The actress is also very famous for her gorgeous look in various outfits in the house. She was a complete stunner in her golden outfit when she entered Bigg Boss 15 house. She paired the look with statement green earrings.
Photo Credit : Shamita Shetty instagram
She aces the cool and casual look with her flared bright pink off-shoulder top with distressed denims.
She looks absolutely adorable in her short red dress with flared full sleeves and layers style below the waist.
Shamita looked marvellous in the khakhi color loose cowl neck top and flared pants. Her hair was open and she had paired the look with golden hoops.
She definitely won hearts will her gorgeous purple and golden work lehnga on the weekend episode of the show. She danced fabulously along with other contestants.
Shamita had worn a stunning and comfortable tie and dye blue jumpsuit in her recent episode and the color suited her so well. She paired it with pearl earrings.
The actress had recently donned a statement red polka dot deep neck top with flared palazzo pants. She paired the look with red lipstick and light curls, which makes her prettier than ever.