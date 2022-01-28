Here are all the Bigg Boss 15 finalists before Grand Finale commences

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has finally reached the last peg of the season. There are six finalists for the season and the winner will be declared this weekend. The contestants had to go through numerous ups and downs in the last 115 days and they get the fruit of their labour finally as one among them will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 15 winner. The top six contests of the season list below.
Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram
Shamita Shetty was the first runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT and her potential was unleashed when she entered Bigg Boss 15. She was seen as a strong confident woman, who took her stand and was fearless in the house.
Roadies fame Karan Kundrra has won hearts in the show as a charmer. His game was excellent and formed some deep bonds in the house. He was seen getting aggressive as well as quite emotional in the house. The actor also found love in the show as he proposed to Tejasswi Prakash.
Tejasswi is deemed as one of the strongest contenders for the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. She was bold and fierce in the show, and never shied from any situation. She performed the tasks and entertained the audience also. She was loved by the audience for her nature and her cute romance with Karan Kundrra.
He was also earlier in Bigg Boss OTT and he chose to come to Bigg Boss 15. He was outspoken and himself in the show. He was liked by the audience for his genuine attitude and game.
He was quite an entertainer in the house and was an expert at making plans. He was a constant support to his friends Shamita and Pratik, but he also spoke up if they did something wrong.
The actress entered the house as a wildcard, to add spice to the show. She was often seen getting quite aggressive in the house. She played by her own rules and was quite straightforward about her opinions.