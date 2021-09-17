Reasons why we believe Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty are the ultimate sources of each other’s strength

Shamita Shetty has been making the headlines as she became one of the top five finalists of Bigg Boss OTT. The actor has played the reality television series very genuinely and portrayed her true self for the audience to accept her the way she is. Even though Shamita Shetty wasn’t sure about entering the Bigg Boss OTT house as she thought her family needed her, but the celebrity is a girl of her words and decided to do the show as she had already committed to it. Shamita Shetty, who appeared as one of the strongest Bigg Boss personalities for having a very strong viewpoint of her own, gets her strength from her elder sister, Shilpa Shetty, with whom she shares a very close relationship. Here are reasons why we believe Shilpa and Shamita Shetty are the ultimate sources of each other’s strength. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Shamita Shetty received a heartfelt message from Shilpa Shetty while inside the Bigg Boss OTT house where the elder sister revealed that the two sisters become each other’s brother and sister when it’s needed”.
Shilpa Shetty also revealed that only if Shamita Shetty is strong, does Shilpa Shetty have the strength to fight anything.
Shamita Shetty has revealed during Bigg Boss OTT that she has always had a very protective shadow because of Shilpa Shetty.
When Shamita Shetty’s mother entered the Bigg Boss OTT house to visit her during the family week, the participant’s first question was “how’s Shilpa doing?”, proving her immense love for her.
Shilpa Shetty has revealed that she believes in blood always being thick than water and knows that it is, as it has been, and she is sure that it will be only Shamita Shetty who will think the best for her more than anyone else.