Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat: 5 Times the power couple gave relationship goals

1 / 6

Shamita Raqesh moments

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are among the most adorable couple in the entertainment industry. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and fell in love. The duo expressed feelings for one another and they were loved by the audience for the mushy romance. Even after the show, they are often spotted together. Raqesh has been Shamita’s constant when she was inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. They often share glimpses of their sweet bond on social media.

Photo Credit : Shamita Shetty instagram