Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat: 5 Times the power couple gave relationship goals

Published on May 12, 2022 07:02 PM IST   |  4.9K
   
    Shamita Raqesh moments

    Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are among the most adorable couple in the entertainment industry. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and fell in love. The duo expressed feelings for one another and they were loved by the audience for the mushy romance. Even after the show, they are often spotted together. Raqesh has been Shamita’s constant when she was inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. They often share glimpses of their sweet bond on social media.

    Photo Credit : Shamita Shetty instagram

    Raqesh gifts flowers to Shamita

    In the adorable picture, Shamita Shetty is seen holding beautiful flowers in her hands along with a mug as Raqesh looks at her adorably and hugs her.

    Photo Credit : Shamita Shetty instagram

    Shamita Shetty's birthday celebration

    Raqesh Bapat is seen holding his sweetheart Shamita Shetty as they come out of the restaurant after having dinner.

    Photo Credit : Shamita Shetty instagram

    Endless Hugs

    The duo looks stunning together in the picture like a power couple. Raqesh has sported a formal suit and Shamita looks gorgeous in an off-shoulder bodycon neon dress.

    Photo Credit : Shamita Shetty instagram

    Being Shamita’s constant support

    In the picture, Raqesh is seen hugging Shamita. He captioned, “Sometimes when things are falling apart they may actually be falling into place. Stay strong”.

    Photo Credit : Shamita Shetty instagram

    Shamita and Raqesh together

    In the picture, the duo is seen seated next to each other. Raqesh’s arm is on Shamita’s shoulder and they look cosy.

    Photo Credit : Shamita Shetty instagram