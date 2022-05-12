Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat: 5 Times the power couple gave relationship goals

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are among the most adorable couple in the entertainment industry. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and fell in love. The duo expressed feelings for one another and they were loved by the audience for the mushy romance. Even after the show, they are often spotted together. Raqesh has been Shamita’s constant when she was inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. They often share glimpses of their sweet bond on social media.
Photo Credit : Shamita Shetty instagram
In the adorable picture, Shamita Shetty is seen holding beautiful flowers in her hands along with a mug as Raqesh looks at her adorably and hugs her.
Raqesh Bapat is seen holding his sweetheart Shamita Shetty as they come out of the restaurant after having dinner.
The duo looks stunning together in the picture like a power couple. Raqesh has sported a formal suit and Shamita looks gorgeous in an off-shoulder bodycon neon dress.
In the picture, Raqesh is seen hugging Shamita. He captioned, “Sometimes when things are falling apart they may actually be falling into place. Stay strong”.
In the picture, the duo is seen seated next to each other. Raqesh’s arm is on Shamita’s shoulder and they look cosy.
