Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat: Reasons why we believe the two would make a good couple

Bigg Boss OTT has been trending ever since it premiered on August 8, 2021. The series showcased a unique and a never-before-seen theme on Bigg Boss where the contestants had to enter the house in pairs of two (connections) and survive inside the house with the help of their connection. The stronger the connection, more the power will be given to them. During the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty, who entered the house for the second time as a participant, chose the actor, Raqesh Bapat as her connection as she thought that their thoughts match. Even though the first week was a little rough for the two as a “connection” but since the first Weekend Ka Vaar, something is brewing between the two, making fans believe that they can be a “real thing” even outside of the Bigg Boss OTT house. Here are the reasons why we believe there are sparks flying between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat and that they would make a good couple. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Voot Select
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are completely with each other. Even though they might not agree on a particular thing but the two always know how to dissolve their differences with peace and love.
Most of the time, Shamita and Raqesh are spotted having a very similar thought process coming to the same conclusions.
The Bigg Boss OTT participants share a comfortable relationship with each other and are closer to one another than with anyone else.
Shamita and Raqesh know perfectly how to support each other and balance their connection.
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat always bring out the best in each other and push each other to do their better in everything.