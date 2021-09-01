Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat: Things the Bigg Boss OTT ‘connection’ indulge in, leaving the fans awestruck

Bigg Boss OTT has proved to be over the top in every way possible within three weeks. On the day it premiered, women on the show were asked to choose a man as their connection for moving forward in the series. Shamita Shetty, who has stepped inside the Bigg Boss house for the second time with Bigg Boss OTT, chose actor Raqesh Bapat as her connection. Even though the first week was rough on the two as they were only getting to know each other, the days after that were better for Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. The audience, who were sure about a budding romance taking place between the two, were on cloud nine when Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat confessed that they do have feelings for each other and would “love to explore this relationship in the outside world”. Here are the things Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are did inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, which left fans awestruck. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Voot Select
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have the perfect understanding between them, as one of the two listens to what the other is saying, and they come to a mutual understanding.
Shamita Shetty has demanded a kiss on her cheeks from Raqesh Bapat and is also often spotted complimenting him for his good looks.
Shamita and Raqesh are emotional about each other and get upset if they have even the slightest argument with each other.
Raqesh Bapat gives great massages to his connection, Shamita Shetty, as the two are often spotted spending time.
Shamita and Raqesh have an “unsaid rule” that both of them will have their meals together as they enjoy each other’s company.