Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat: Things the Bigg Boss OTT ‘connection’ indulge in, leaving the fans awestruck

Proof about Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s closeness in Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT has proved to be over the top in every way possible within three weeks. On the day it premiered, women on the show were asked to choose a man as their connection for moving forward in the series. Shamita Shetty, who has stepped inside the Bigg Boss house for the second time with Bigg Boss OTT, chose actor Raqesh Bapat as her connection. Even though the first week was rough on the two as they were only getting to know each other, the days after that were better for Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. The audience, who were sure about a budding romance taking place between the two, were on cloud nine when Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat confessed that they do have feelings for each other and would “love to explore this relationship in the outside world”. Here are the things Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are did inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, which left fans awestruck. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Voot Select