Shamita Shetty: PHOTOS of Bigg Boss OTT contestant that prove she has a great relationship with Shilpa Shetty

Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty’s pictures

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are one of the popular siblings in the Bollywood industry. Shilpa Shetty has always revealed that she shares a great relationship with her younger sister. Even though Shilpa Shetty tied the knot with Raj Kundra over a decade ago, the bond between the Shetty sisters has still remained the same. They are always there for each other through thick and thin and are often spotted spending quality time together. After a long time, Shamita will be seen on-screen as she has entered the Bigg Boss OTT house. At the premiere of the series, Shamita Shetty revealed that she was “in two minds” if she should leave her sister alone and go inside the house when her brother-in-law, Raj Kundra has been arrested but she had made commitments and she had to fulfil them. Here are the pictures of Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty that prove they are very close to each other. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla