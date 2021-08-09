From Shamita Shetty to Raqesh Bapat: List of Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT
Bigg Boss OTT premiered on August 8, 2021, on Voot Select and is being hosted by Karan Johar. Here is the list of Bigg Boss OTT contestants who would be competing with each other. Read ahead to know more.
Written By
Pooja Dhar
3939 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 9, 2021 03:54 pm
1 / 14
List of Bigg Boss OTT contestants
Bigg Boss has been one of the most-watched and highest-rated reality television series for over a decade. For the first time, this series has gone digital on the OTT platform, Voot Select. Even though the concept of the basic show remains the same, Bigg Boss OTT has a few more additions in ways to entertain people and will be available for their fans to watch, all day long (24x7). Along with the “live action”, special episodes of Bigg Boss OTT will stream every day from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm and every Sunday at 8 pm, where the host of this first time concept, Karan Johar will be seen guiding the contestants. Bigg Boss OTT premiered on Voot Select on August 8, 2021, and here’s the list of the contestants who will be competing with each other inside the house. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
2 / 14
Akshara Singh
Akshara Singh is a popular name in the Bhojpuri movie industry and is one of the highest-paid actors.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
3 / 14
Neha Bhasin
Neha Bhasin is an Indian playback singer, who has sung many Bollywood songs. She will be seen as part of the show.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
4 / 14
Karan Nath
Karan Nath is a Bollywood actor, who became popular by doing several films, but left the industry after experiencing failure. He is all set to make his comeback in the entertainment industry through Bigg Boss OTT.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
5 / 14
Nishant Bhatt
Nishant Bhatt is a popular choreographer and has appeared in many dance reality series, choreographing people of all age groups.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
6 / 14
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit is a television actor, who has also appeared in the reality series, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Khatra Khatra Khatra.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
7 / 14
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed is a social media influencer and has a huge fan base online. She is seen on the show.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
8 / 14
Divya Agarwal
Divya Agarwal has been a part of many reality television shows like MTV Splitsvilla, Ace of Space and now is a part of Bigg Boss OTT.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
9 / 14
Raqesh Bapat
Raqesh Bapat is a television and Bollywood actor. Fans are looking forward to see how he survives in the show.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
10 / 14
Prateek Sehajpal
Prateek Sehajpal is a television actor who has often made the headlines for his statements and relationship status.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
11 / 14
Muskan Jattana
Muskan Jattana (Moose Jattana) is a social media personality, who has always been talked about for being vocal and strongly-opinionated.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
12 / 14
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty is an actor and model, who had already appeared in Bigg Boss 3, but had to leave the house in a month, due to personal reasons. She is back to prove her potential in Bigg Boss OTT.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
13 / 14
Milind Gaba
Milind Gaba is a Punjabi and Bollywood singer, who has a successful career for in the music industry.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
14 / 14
Zeeshan Khan
Zeeshan Khan is a TV actor and a blogger, who made the headlines when he travelled by air donning a bathrobe.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla