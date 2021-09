1 / 6

Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat's romantic photos

In the recent past, actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat became the major talk of the town for their stints in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. #Shara, as they are referred to by fans, became the most adored couple of the show. The duo shared a closed bond with each thereby igniting romance rumours in the minds of the viewers. Now, it seems that both Shamita and Raqesh have decided to make their bond stronger even after the completion of the show. The duo caught the attention of the paparazzi on several occasions in the last week. Moreover, their cute social media banter also has created a massive buzz on the internet. Speaking of their bond, the two have already professed their likings towards each other on Bigg Boss OTT. From the very first day, viewers saw their friendship growing deeper. Be it their love or heated arguments, Shara continued to grab the headlines. Not only that, but during a conversation with Neha Bhasin, Shetty poured her heart out admitting that she likes Bapat. On the other hand, Raqesh who seemed a bit reluctant to admit his likings towards Shamita openly, in one episode was seen saying ‘Je t’iame’ (I love in French) to her. Even outside the house, be it romantic dates or salon appointments, the two tag along with each other for almost everything. Take a look at their photos below:

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani