Times when Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were relationship goals

Bigg Boss OTT has been topping the charts ever since it premiered on August 8, 2021. The “over the top” reality series truly set the world of digital entertainment on fire with their extreme emotions. The house took the audience by surprise as they witnessed some intense fights and ugly arguments, but also won the hearts of millions by showcasing real “true blue romance” in the house. Purely amongst the participants who were playing the game of “connections”, there’s one connection who really started to develop feelings for each other. Even though Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been together, inside the Bigg Boss OTT house only for six weeks, genuine love started to brew between the two, leaving fans awestruck. Here are times Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat gave the world relationship goals, as they proved to be perfect for each other. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Voot Select
Raqesh Bapat cooked for Shamita Shetty, as they had a date night on the reality series, which ended with a romantic dance between the two, leaving the actor blushing over Raqesh Bapat’s good looks and cooking skills.
When Raqesh Bapat lost his calm and tears started rolling down his eyes, Shamita Shetty held him, sat by his side, and made sure he is okay by constantly comforting him.
Raqesh Bapat spent an entire day pampering Shamita Shetty, including giving her a massage, making Shamita Shetty feel blessed to have someone like him in her life, as he sure makes efforts to keep her happy.
Just as Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat confessed their feelings for each other, they went completely red as they held hands with each other throughout the night.
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are often spotted showering each other with kisses on the cheeks as a gesture to show their affection, also have boundaries as they are on television.