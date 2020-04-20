10 Childhood photos of Shanaya Kapoor that are an absolute treat for her fans

1 / 10

Shanaya Kapoor's childhood photos

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya is one popular star kids of Bollywood. Even though she is rarely papped in the city, her photos shared by mom and BFF Ananya Panday often create a lot of buzz on social media. Just like her BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday, Shanaya also plans to enter Bollywood. For the uninitiated, Shanaya has worked as an assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming project, i.e. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In an interview with IANS, Shanaya spoke about her experience working as an AD. She said, "After working as an assistant director, I realised how much work goes into making a film." The star kid further mentioned, "I learned so much about camera lenses, close-up shots, how you get into the character, how you shoot an angry scene, and what are the things that actors do on the set." In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sanjay Kapoor had spilled beans about his daughter's Bollywood plans and revealed that she is doing her acting workshops, her dance classes and other things one needs to do before you take up acting as your career. Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, Ananya Panday had called her BFF a wonderful actor. Well, it's just a matter of time and we will soon see Shanaya on the big screen. The star kid currently keeps creating buzz due to her stunning photos shared by mom on social media. Maheep Kapoor has shared some really cute and adorable childhood photos of her girl. In case you have missed out on any, it's Ok as we've got you covered. Check out Shanaya Kapoor's most adorable childhood snaps shared by her mom.

Photo Credit : Instagram