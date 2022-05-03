5 alluring mirror selfies of Shanaya Kapoor

1 / 6

Shanaya Kapoor mirror selfies

Shanaya Kapoor is among the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She is the elder daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. And, she is yet to make her big Bollywood debut. However, the young woman is already a sensation on social media, much before her big-screen debut. She never fails to impress her fans with her fashion choices and they wait for her pictures to get out in the public domain. Meanwhile, speaking about Shanaya's big Bollywood debut, she will enter in the industry with Karan Johar's Bedhadak. She will be sharing screen space with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in the Shashank Khaitan directorial. Undoubtedly, Shanaya is quite a fashionista and her social media game is too strong. But, her mirror selfie game is (hands down) stronger. She never misses a chance to show off her chic and beautiful outfits through a perfect mirror selfie and her Instagram handle is proof of it. So, today, let us look at five mirror selfies of Shanaya Kapoor that are captivating and too beautiful to miss.

Photo Credit : Shanaya Kapoor Instagram