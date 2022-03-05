5 Times Shanaya Kapoor made our hearts flutter in sultry outfits

Getting dressed up and matching the fashion trends of the film industry is a matter of art and it seems like Bollywood Gen-Z has already earned a master's degree in this subject. The blossoming beauties of B-town never cease to receive immense appreciation and love from their fans. Among these glamorous beauties, there is Shanaya Kapoor who is all set to make her big Bollywood with the movie Bedhadak. While we all are waiting for Shanaya Kapoor to show her acting skills on the big screen she is proving her fashion skills on Instagram. Here's a look at 5 times she made our hearts flutter with her sartorial choices.
Photo Credit : Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
In the picture, Shanaya can be seen donning a brown bralette top paired with denim shorts while soaking some vitamin D in daylight.
Shanaya looked stunning in a flowy white sheer attire with a straw hat. She flaunted her long legs in a gorgeous thigh-high slit dress. She chose soft make-up and tied her hair in a low ponytail.
This time she rocked her terrific figure in a black swimsuit. She made a striking pose in a monochrome picture and teamed her black swimsuit with a long checkered coat.
The diva could be seen rocking her flawlessly toned figure in a set of white black and golden bikini that came with a gorgeous shrug. The bikini set sported Versace detailing and the actress rocked every inch of it.
In the click, the actress can be seen showing her mid-riff in a revealing white outfit teamed up with white heels. She completed her all-white look with a white jacket over her bralette top.