5 Times Shanaya Kapoor made our hearts flutter in sultry outfits

Best of Shanaya Kapoor's sultry outfits

Getting dressed up and matching the fashion trends of the film industry is a matter of art and it seems like Bollywood Gen-Z has already earned a master's degree in this subject. The blossoming beauties of B-town never cease to receive immense appreciation and love from their fans. Among these glamorous beauties, there is Shanaya Kapoor who is all set to make her big Bollywood with the movie Bedhadak. While we all are waiting for Shanaya Kapoor to show her acting skills on the big screen she is proving her fashion skills on Instagram. Here's a look at 5 times she made our hearts flutter with her sartorial choices.

Photo Credit : Shanaya Kapoor Instagram