7 Childhood photos of Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday that are beyond adorable

Childhood photos of Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday

Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are childhood buddies. The BFFs are often spotted in the city together. And every photo of theirs always goes viral on social media. Shanaya's Instagram might be private, but Ananya who enjoys a huge fan following keeps sharing her stunning photos with Shanaya. Right from childhood moments to parties and more, Ananya and Shanaya's pictures are always a treat. It is not surprising that the BFFs share the same dream. While Ananya has already made her debut and mark in the industry, Shanaya who started as an assistant director is waiting for the right opportunity. When Ananya made her big debut in Bollywood, Shanaya wrote a heartfelt letter to Ananya and it just proved how close these two really are. On the other hand, in an interview with a leading daily, Ananya called her bestie a wonderful actor. Well, it is just a matter of time and soon we will see Shanaya make her dream debut. Till then, check out 7 childhood photos of Shanaya and Ananya that'll melt your heart for sure.

Photo Credit : Instagram