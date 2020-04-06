#MyCoronaStory
7 Childhood photos of Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday that are beyond adorable

Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are childhood buddies. The BFFs are often spotted in the city together. And every photo of theirs always goes viral on social media. Today, check out 7 childhood photos of Shanaya and Ananya that'll melt your heart for sure.
3403 reads Mumbai Updated: April 6, 2020 05:52 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Childhood photos of Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday

    Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are childhood buddies. The BFFs are often spotted in the city together. And every photo of theirs always goes viral on social media. Shanaya's Instagram might be private, but Ananya who enjoys a huge fan following keeps sharing her stunning photos with Shanaya. Right from childhood moments to parties and more, Ananya and Shanaya's pictures are always a treat. It is not surprising that the BFFs share the same dream. While Ananya has already made her debut and mark in the industry, Shanaya who started as an assistant director is waiting for the right opportunity. When Ananya made her big debut in Bollywood, Shanaya wrote a heartfelt letter to Ananya and it just proved how close these two really are. On the other hand, in an interview with a leading daily, Ananya called her bestie a wonderful actor. Well, it is just a matter of time and soon we will see Shanaya make her dream debut. Till then, check out 7 childhood photos of Shanaya and Ananya that'll melt your heart for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Cuteness personified

    Shanaya Kapoor's mom, Maheep Kapoor who is very active on social media shared this adorable childhood snap of Shanaya and Ananya.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Too cute for words

    Both Shanaya and Ananya look way too adorable in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Enjoying their drinks

    This pic will certainly melt your heart.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Posers!

    Shanaya and Ananya are very photogenic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Dancing

    Here's a cute snap of the BFFs dancing and looking adorable at the same time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Could they be any cuter?

    Shanaya and Ananya are also very close to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

