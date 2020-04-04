7 Photos of BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday that speak volumes about their friendship

1 / 7

Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday's BFF moments

It is a known fact that Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are childhood buddies. They are also very close to Suhana Khan. Ananya and Shanaya are often spotted in the city together. Though Shanaya's Instagram account is private, Ananya who is very active on social medis keeps sharing stunning photos with her BFF giving us an insight into their amazing friendship. While Ananya has already carved a niche for herself in the industry, Shanaya worked as an assistant director on Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film and is waiting for the right opportunity before she finally makes her big debut. In an interview with a leading daily, Ananya was asked about Shanaya and she said, "Shanaya is a wonderful actor." Well, we certainly can't wait for Shanaya to make her debut and later also share screen space with Ananya in a film. Now as they continue to give us major friendship goals, here are 7 photos of them that speak volumes about their bond.

Photo Credit : Instagram