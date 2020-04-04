#MyCoronaStory
7 Photos of BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday that speak volumes about their friendship

It is a known fact that Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are childhood buddies. As they continue to give us major friendship goals, here are 7 photos of them that speak volumes about their bond.
2751 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday's BFF moments

    Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday's BFF moments

    It is a known fact that Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are childhood buddies. They are also very close to Suhana Khan. Ananya and Shanaya are often spotted in the city together. Though Shanaya's Instagram account is private, Ananya who is very active on social medis keeps sharing stunning photos with her BFF giving us an insight into their amazing friendship. While Ananya has already carved a niche for herself in the industry, Shanaya worked as an assistant director on Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film and is waiting for the right opportunity before she finally makes her big debut. In an interview with a leading daily, Ananya was asked about Shanaya and she said, "Shanaya is a wonderful actor." Well, we certainly can't wait for Shanaya to make her debut and later also share screen space with Ananya in a film. Now as they continue to give us major friendship goals, here are 7 photos of them that speak volumes about their bond.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Blast from the past

    Blast from the past

    This childhood pic of the besties is too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This will certainly give you friendship goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Always have each other's back

    Always have each other's back

    Ananya once revealed that she can always count on Suhana and Shanaya in her low phase.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Unbreakable bond

    Unbreakable bond

    The BFFs bond is unbreakable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Style goals

    Style goals

    The BFFs have an amazing style sense.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Twin soul

    Twin soul

    "Happy birthday my Shanaya Papaya, love you forever," caption Ananya. Yes, Ananya sweetly calls her BFF papaya.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

