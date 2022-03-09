Ananya Panday to Shanaya Kapoor: 5 Star kids who are ruling social media

Being a star kid is hard as they have to meet up with the expectations of their parents and as well as their fans. But these star kids are already ruling Bollywood with their pictures. Social media is one of the ways they can stay in the spotlight and keep their fans up-to-date on their personal lives. The extravagant trips, stylish outfits, and latest social media trends displayed by these celebs who rule social media demonstrate that this generation of Bollywood is capable of anything. Here's a look at 5 celebrity kids who have a solid social media presence.
Photo Credit : Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Chunky Panday's daughter is quite a sensation on social media with 21.6 million followers on Instagram. The diva is killing it on social media with her mesmerising pictures.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday's Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana keeps her fans updated with her everyday life and has a fan following of 2.4 million Instagram followers.
Photo Credit : Suhana Khan's Instagram
Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi has proved that she is a true fashionista. The actress has appeared in several movies and has earned a fan following of 15.7 million.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
With 1.1 million Instagram followers, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter has become an internet sensation as she always manages to set the internet on fire with her glamorous pictures.
Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Alia Bhatt is a bombshell and her photos speak volumes about her luxury life. The gorgeous beauty has a fan following of over 60.7 million.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram