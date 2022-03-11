Ananya Panday to Shanaya Kapoor: Celebrities who rocked slip dresses

Bollywood is the world of glamour, fashion and panache. Several celebrities in the film industry love to give style and fashion goals to their fans. Be it on the red carpet, or any promotional event, some celebrities love to experiment with their exquisite designer wear. Today, we have rounded up all the times Bollywood actresses donned stunning slip dresses and set the stage on fire.
Photo Credit : Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Ananya picked out a slip dress that came with a lace fit side and a risque high slit. The mini dress also sported a plunging neckline and showed off her curves.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday's Instagram
The actress donned a satin silk black dress that came with spaghetti straps and backless detailing. She styled her glamorous look by leaving her curvy locks open.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Janhvi looked stunning in this sun-kissed picture that left the town dizzy and tizzy. She donned a black dress and painted her nails in neon.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Shanaya looked beautiful in a lightweight and fluid asymmetric dress that came in primrose. Featuring a halter-neck detail along with crystal straps, the dress sported a diagonal wrapped look that ended into a thigh-high slit.
Disha sent the temperature soaring in a sizzling black slip dress that came with a thigh-high slit.
Photo Credit : Disha Patani's Instagram