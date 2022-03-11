Ananya Panday to Shanaya Kapoor: Celebrities who rocked slip dresses

1 / 6

Bollywood celebs inspired slip dresses

Bollywood is the world of glamour, fashion and panache. Several celebrities in the film industry love to give style and fashion goals to their fans. Be it on the red carpet, or any promotional event, some celebrities love to experiment with their exquisite designer wear. Today, we have rounded up all the times Bollywood actresses donned stunning slip dresses and set the stage on fire.

Photo Credit : Shanaya Kapoor Instagram