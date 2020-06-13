Best of the Week: From Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor's snap, Deepika's tennis skills to Kiara's lunch pic

1 / 7

Check out these best photos of the week

The second week of June finally comes to an end. Day by day as the increasing cases in the country is keeping the lockdown extended we are getting to see more and more throwback pictures of our favourite celebs who are also staying indoors due to safety measures. Actress Ananya Panday is keeping herself productive even in the lockdown with magazine shoots indoors for which her younger sister has turned her in house photographer. Ananya shared a throwback pic with her best friend star kid Shanaya Kapoor. As we know Shanaya recently turned AD for an upcoming movie of Janhvi Kapoor and has been prepping for her Bollywood debut soon. Her photos and videos from her daily appearances in the city before lockdown are always a hit on the internet. Coming back now to the pic shared by Shanaya's bestie Ananya. Both the star kids donned white outfits and Shanaya was seen in a pair of white shorts and top while Ananya was seen in a crop top and a pair of denim pants. Ananya captioned the picture as" We’ll be best friends forever... because you already know too much. #Throwback #ShaniCake #Soulmate." Kiara Advani is another celeb who has been keeping her social media quite active this lockdown with her stories and snaps on Instagram. A throwback photo of the Kabir Singh actress resurfaced on the social media where she is seen waiting for her food in an European restaurant. Today check out these best photos from best throwback to most liked and shared on our social media page.

Photo Credit : Instagram