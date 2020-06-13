Advertisement
Best of the Week: From Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor's snap, Deepika's tennis skills to Kiara's lunch pic

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor to Kiara Advani and Deepika Padukone, check out these celebrity snaps which made the best pics of the week.
869 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Check out these best photos of the week

    Check out these best photos of the week

    The second week of June finally comes to an end. Day by day as the increasing cases in the country is keeping the lockdown extended we are getting to see more and more throwback pictures of our favourite celebs who are also staying indoors due to safety measures. Actress Ananya Panday is keeping herself productive even in the lockdown with magazine shoots indoors for which her younger sister has turned her in house photographer. Ananya shared a throwback pic with her best friend star kid Shanaya Kapoor. As we know Shanaya recently turned AD for an upcoming movie of Janhvi Kapoor and has been prepping for her Bollywood debut soon. Her photos and videos from her daily appearances in the city before lockdown are always a hit on the internet. Coming back now to the pic shared by Shanaya's bestie Ananya. Both the star kids donned white outfits and Shanaya was seen in a pair of white shorts and top while Ananya was seen in a crop top and a pair of denim pants. Ananya captioned the picture as" We’ll be best friends forever... because you already know too much. #Throwback #ShaniCake #Soulmate." Kiara Advani is another celeb who has been keeping her social media quite active this lockdown with her stories and snaps on Instagram. A throwback photo of the Kabir Singh actress resurfaced on the social media where she is seen waiting for her food in an European restaurant. Today check out these best photos from best throwback to most liked and shared on our social media page.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Most liked picture

    Most liked picture

    A major throwback to when Deepika Padukone showed off her tennis skills with Roger Federer back in 2014!

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 3 / 7
    Best Couple of the week

    Best Couple of the week

    Throwback to these cute candid moments of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh captured at an event in 2016.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Celeb kid of the week

    Celeb kid of the week

    Baby boy Taimur Ali Khan is being missed by his fans this lockdown and here's a cute little throwback of the junior Nawab on a horse ride.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Best throwback picture

    Best throwback picture

    We miss our restaurant lunches too like Kiara Advani here!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Best dressed celebrity

    Best dressed celebrity

    Katrina Kaif's throwback pic from an event in a white dress reminds us of the good old days.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Most shared picture

    Most shared picture

    This pic of Shanaya and Ananya is making us miss our best friends too.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

