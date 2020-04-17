BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday's MOST stylish moments; See PHOTOS

1 / 8

Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday's stylish moments

Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are unarguably one of the most stylish BFFs. Not only do they share the same dream of making it big in the industry, they also have an incredible taste in fashion. Right from rocking a casual look or donning a western outfit or traditional suit and more, Ananya and Shanaya's style is always on point. Both the star kids keep themselves updated about fashion trends and add their own spin to it while rocking it. The BFFs who have been besties since childhood has made several public appearances. Be it accompanying each other during family functions or events and parties, Shanaya and Ananya always put their best fashionable foot forward and give others major style goals. Speaking about social media, Shanaya's account is private on Instagram, but Ananya who is very active keeps sharing some stunning photos of hers with her bestie. Very often, in the photos shared by Ananya, we see the besties twinning. Given the fact they have an amazing style sense, here's looking at their most stylish moments.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani