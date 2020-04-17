Home
BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday's MOST stylish moments; See PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are unarguably one of the most stylish BFFs. Not only do they share the same dream of making it big in the industry, they also have an incredible taste in fashion. Here's looking at their most stylish moments.
  • 1 / 8
    Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday's stylish moments

    Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are unarguably one of the most stylish BFFs. Not only do they share the same dream of making it big in the industry, they also have an incredible taste in fashion. Right from rocking a casual look or donning a western outfit or traditional suit and more, Ananya and Shanaya's style is always on point. Both the star kids keep themselves updated about fashion trends and add their own spin to it while rocking it. The BFFs who have been besties since childhood has made several public appearances. Be it accompanying each other during family functions or events and parties, Shanaya and Ananya always put their best fashionable foot forward and give others major style goals. Speaking about social media, Shanaya's account is private on Instagram, but Ananya who is very active keeps sharing some stunning photos of hers with her bestie. Very often, in the photos shared by Ananya, we see the besties twinning. Given the fact they have an amazing style sense, here's looking at their most stylish moments.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Twinning and winning

    Shared by Karan Johar, Shanaya and Ananya can be seen twinning in shimmery outfits. Ananya can be seen dressed in a maroon shimmer dress, Shanaya can be seen in a silver dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Twinning in white

    The girls just love to twin and win! In this sunkissed snap, Ananya can be seen dressed in a beautiful white dress, while Shanaya can be seen dressed in a white top paired with pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Stunners

    Both Shanaya and Ananya attended the premiere of Bharat. Ananya looked beautiful in an all-black top teamed with matching bottoms and stilettos. On the other hand, Shanaya donned a blue coloured outfit which she teamed up with a pair of black boots.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Posers

    In this snap, Ananya can be seen dressed in an all-black outfit, Shanaya rounded off her all-black look with a denim jacket.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Style on point

    BFFs Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday attended the store launch of Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Karisma Kapoor shared a picture of herself posing with the trio. As you can see, their style is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Keeping it casual and cool

    For a party, Ananya opted for a white tee and teamed it with matching shorts and pastel pink jacket. Speaking of Shanaya, she donned a dress which had an abstract pattern whereas Khushi opted for a floral floor-length dress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Casual look on point

    The besties know how to keep it casual. In this pic, Ananya can be seen wearing a white top and blue denim with white sneakers, whereas Shanaya is wearing a black off-shoulder crop top with boyfriend jeans and white and black coloured sports shoes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

