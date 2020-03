1 / 6

Shanaya Kapoor's latest photos

Shanaya Kapoor is a star in making and time and again her various appearances in the city have already revealed her fashionable side to us. The star kid has already started prepping for her journey in Bollywood as she has started taking dance classes and even worked as an Assitant director for Gunjan Saxena's biopic starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor. Shanaya was recently spotted in the city yet again post her dance class. The star kid looked like stunning in a yellow traditional look where she sported a long yellow kurta and pyjama and had accessorised the look with gold hoops and blue juttis. Shanaya opted for a clean look with tied up hair and absolutely no makeup. Check out her latest photos here.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani