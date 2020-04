1 / 7

Shanaya Kapoor's stunning looks in WHITE outfits

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in B-Town. The rumours about her Bollywood debut are doing rounds for years now. For the unversed, Shanaya has worked as an assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming project, i.e. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.In an interview with IANS, Shanaya spilled beans on her experience working as an AD. She said, "After working as an assistant director, I realised how much work goes into making a film." She further mentioned, "I learned so much about camera lenses, close-up shots, how you get into the character, how you shoot an angry scene, and what are the things that actors do on the set." She is also a paparazzi favourite and we often get treated with some mind blowing looks of hers. From a casual street fashion look, a party wear to a beach look and a lehenga, she aces every outfit and carries it off with utmost style and elegance. Although her social media account is private, her mother Maheep Kapoor never refrains from giving her fans a sneak peek into her dressing sense which is indeed goals. She is often spotted at movie screenings, parties, family gatherings and other events with her BFFs Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. She is the apt millennial style icon and her stylish looks in white outfits show how.

Photo Credit : Instagram