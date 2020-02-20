Shanaya Kapoor is the epitome of a millennial style icon; See Pics

1 / 11

Shanaya Kapoor's apt style game

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in B-Town. She is a paparazzi favourite and we often get treated with some mind blowing looks of hers. From a casual street fashion look, a party wear to a beach look and a lehenga, she aces every outfit and carries it off with utmost style and elegance. She has also been the talk of the town because of her most anticipated debut in Bollywood. The star kid is also one of the closest and best friends of Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. Although her social media account is private, her mother Maheep Kapoor never refrains from giving her fans a sneak peek into her dressing sense which is indeed goals. Check out some of her most amazing outfits that will help you redesign your wardrobe.

Photo Credit : Instagram