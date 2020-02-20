Home
Photos
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor is the epitome of a millennial style icon; See Pics

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in B-Town. She is also very stylish and slays in every outfit she dons. Check out some of her most stylish pictures.
  • 1 / 11
    Shanaya Kapoor's apt style game

    Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in B-Town. She is a paparazzi favourite and we often get treated with some mind blowing looks of hers. From a casual street fashion look, a party wear to a beach look and a lehenga, she aces every outfit and carries it off with utmost style and elegance. She has also been the talk of the town because of her most anticipated debut in Bollywood. The star kid is also one of the closest and best friends of Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. Although her social media account is private, her mother Maheep Kapoor never refrains from giving her fans a sneak peek into her dressing sense which is indeed goals. Check out some of her most amazing outfits that will help you redesign your wardrobe.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Vision in black

    Shanaya carries off that black outfit with perfection.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    The perfect vacation look

    That ensemble indeed is the apt choice for a vacation is Paris.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Chic and stylish

    Giving us major fashion goals

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 11
    Elegance personified

    Shanaya is a treat to watch in that white saree and truly personifies elegance.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Glam it up

    That shimmery black gown would make the perfect way to glam it up at a party.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Beachy vibes

    Sassy and classy would be the apt combination to describe this beach look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Looks on point

    Only if looking good was a crime.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    House party

    Shanaya Kapoor slays in a short dress with subtle makeup and loose hair.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Vacation goals

    The most comfortable and easy outfit for a relaxed vacation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    On the go

    A simple white shirt and a comfortable pair of pants would be the right choice for a regular day full of chores.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

