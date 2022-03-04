Shanaya Kapoor to Lakshya: Meet the star cast of Karan Johar's Bedhadak

1 / 6

Everything about Bedhadak

Karan Johar has finally announced the title of the new film. After introducing many actors in the past, Karan Johar is all set to bring three newcomers on board with his upcoming film. The film marks the debut of Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfatez Pirzada. Here's everything we know about the movie and the star cast. Take a look:

Photo Credit : Karan Johar's Instagram