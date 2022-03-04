Shanaya Kapoor to Lakshya: Meet the star cast of Karan Johar's Bedhadak

Karan Johar has finally announced the title of the new film. After introducing many actors in the past, Karan Johar is all set to bring three newcomers on board with his upcoming film. The film marks the debut of Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfatez Pirzada. Here's everything we know about the movie and the star cast. Take a look:
Photo Credit : Karan Johar's Instagram
Karan Johar hinted that the movie will be a love story of the new era. He shared the poster of the film featuring the leading casts.
Dharma Production's favourite director Shashank Khaitan who directed the dulhaniya franchise is all set to direct Bedhadak. The movie is slated to be a musical romance drama and is expected to blow away your hearts.
Actor Lakshya Lalwani began his acting career with MTV's Warrior High in the year 2015 and around the same time he was also seen in Adhuri Kahaani Humari. Introducing his character in the film Bedhadak, Karan Johar announced that he will be seen as Karan in the film Bedhadak.
Gurfateh is an actor and model and was seen opposite Kiara Advani in Netflix's Guilty. He will be seen as Angad in Shashank Khaitan's directorial Bedhadak.
Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut under Dharma Productions. She will be seen in the movie Bedhadak with fellow debutants Gurfateh and Lakshya.