Shanaya Kapoor to Lakshya: Meet the star cast of Karan Johar's Bedhadak

Published on Mar 04, 2022 05:51 PM IST   |  1.9K
   
    Everything about Bedhadak

    Everything about Bedhadak

    Karan Johar has finally announced the title of the new film. After introducing many actors in the past, Karan Johar is all set to bring three newcomers on board with his upcoming film. The film marks the debut of Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfatez Pirzada. Here's everything we know about the movie and the star cast. Take a look:

    Photo Credit : Karan Johar's Instagram

    A modern love saga

    A modern love saga

    Karan Johar hinted that the movie will be a love story of the new era. He shared the poster of the film featuring the leading casts.

    Photo Credit : Karan Johar's Instagram

    Bedhadak makers

    Bedhadak makers

    Dharma Production's favourite director Shashank Khaitan who directed the dulhaniya franchise is all set to direct Bedhadak. The movie is slated to be a musical romance drama and is expected to blow away your hearts.

    Photo Credit : Karan Johar's Instagram

    Lakshya Lalwani

    Lakshya Lalwani

    Actor Lakshya Lalwani began his acting career with MTV's Warrior High in the year 2015 and around the same time he was also seen in Adhuri Kahaani Humari. Introducing his character in the film Bedhadak, Karan Johar announced that he will be seen as Karan in the film Bedhadak.

    Photo Credit : Karan Johar's Instagram

    Gurfateh Pirzada

    Gurfateh Pirzada

    Gurfateh is an actor and model and was seen opposite Kiara Advani in Netflix's Guilty. He will be seen as Angad in Shashank Khaitan's directorial Bedhadak.

    Photo Credit : Karan Johar's Instagram

    Shanaya Kapoor

    Shanaya Kapoor

    Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut under Dharma Productions. She will be seen in the movie Bedhadak with fellow debutants Gurfateh and Lakshya.

    Photo Credit : Karan Johar's Instagram