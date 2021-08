1 / 6

Shanaya Kapoor's pictures that make fans await her debut

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular celebrity children in the Bollywood industry. She is the daughter of Maheep Kapoor and actor, Sanjay Kapoor. She completed her schooling from Ecole Mondiale World School, after which she worked as an Assistant Director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Shanaya Kapoor is now all set to make her Bollywood debut as an actor and will be launched by Karan Johar. Welcoming Shanaya Kapoor to the “World of Dharma”, Karan Johar had shared her picture on the social media along with the caption, “Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02! It’s going to be an unforgettable and exciting journey that begins with your first film with @DharmaMovies, this July. @apoorva1972 @buntysajdeh @rajeevmasand @udaysinghgauri @dcatalent”. Here are pictures of Shanaya Kapoor that prove she is a “born star” and makes fans wait to watch her in movies. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Shanaya Kapoor Instagram