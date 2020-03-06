Shanaya Kapoor: The star kid looks elegant and makes heads turn as she goes the way ethnic; See PICS

1 / 7

Shanaya Kapoor in ethnic wear

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is a star in her own rights. She is a paparazzi favourite and we often get treated with some mind blowing looks of hers. From a casual street fashion look, a party wear to a beach look and a lehenga, she aces every outfit and carries it off with utmost style and elegance. She has also been the talk of the town because of her most anticipated debut in Bollywood. Although her social media account is private, her mother Maheep makes sure to treat us with some of her most gorgeous looks. Her looks in ethnic to her vacay pics, we absolutely love her sense of style and fashion. She was recently spotted in the city in a classic ethnic look that suited her very well. Check out her pictures.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani