Shanaya Kapoor: The star kid looks elegant and makes heads turn as she goes the way ethnic; See PICS

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids on the block. A social media star in her own right. Check out her latest pictures in ethnic wear that will truly impress you.
  • 1 / 7
    Shanaya Kapoor in ethnic wear

    Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is a star in her own rights. She is a paparazzi favourite and we often get treated with some mind blowing looks of hers. From a casual street fashion look, a party wear to a beach look and a lehenga, she aces every outfit and carries it off with utmost style and elegance. She has also been the talk of the town because of her most anticipated debut in Bollywood. Although her social media account is private, her mother Maheep makes sure to treat us with some of her most gorgeous looks. Her looks in ethnic to her vacay pics, we absolutely love her sense of style and fashion. She was recently spotted in the city in a classic ethnic look that suited her very well. Check out her pictures.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 2 / 7
    Stepping out in style

    The star kid makes sure to keep it stylish whenever she is papped in the city.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 3 / 7
    Smiling through the day

    Shanaya flashes her heartwarming smile.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 4 / 7
    Cuteness personified

    She is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 5 / 7
    Gorgeous and how!

    Shanaya Kapoor looks really gorgeous here.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 6 / 7
    Slaying effortlessly

    Slaying with ease would be the apt phrase for this look.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 7 / 7
    Picture perfect

    This is indeed a stunning candid click.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

